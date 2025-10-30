To transform US telecom, how about a unified platform?

Skywise is a marvel of collaboration. Launched in 2017 by Airbus and Palantir, the platform now connects more than https://www.flightglobal.com/aerospace/connectivity-will-contribute-to-20-year-doubling-of-global-services-market-airbus/156031.article " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">140 airlines and https://theaircurrent.com/aviation-safety/skywise-big-data-airbus-catastrophic-accident-a330neo/#:\~:text=Today%2C%20Airbus%20reports%20that%20more,modeling%2C%20including%20for%20safety%20purposes ." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">11,900 aircraft, uniting telemetry, maintenance logs and operational workflows into a single intelligent system that has transformed aviation’s data and supply chain coordination. The result? Fewer delays, safer flights and billions saved.

Could the same model be applied to America’s telecom infrastructure? Not likely, you say. After all, airline operations are one thing, but the networks that keep the nation’s communications, commerce and government running are another entirely.

But hear me out. If telecom players—equipment makers, carriers, suppliers and hyperscalers—joined forces to integrate fiber, wireless and edge computing for a unified intelligence platform, the result could be not only stronger networks and infrastructure but also possibly a more resilient economy.

The timing couldn’t be more critical. The current administration’s pro-technology, pro-business stance has opened the door for modernization on a national scale, from broadband investment and data-sharing initiatives to faster environmental reviews for infrastructure builds. Combined with AI’s rapid advances, the U.S. has a unique window to act. Waiting risks ceding ground to global competitors that are already building shared digital ecosystems.

Here’s why. Telecom networks are the digital arteries of our economy. They power everything from remote work and telehealth to smart cities and national defense. Yet many providers still operate with siloed systems and fragmented data. Maintenance is largely reactive. It’s not uncommon for critical orders to be fulfilled through email and Excel.

A shared digital platform connecting all major telecom players could change all that by enabling predictive maintenance, smarter dispatch and proactive customer support.

What a shared data platform for telecom would look like

With a shared, data-driven platform, telecom companies could coordinate supply chains, speed network deployment and recover from outages much faster by acting on shared, real-time insights. For instance, if major OEMs participated, everyone could see—and quickly address—bottlenecks such as manufacturing delays that slow down the rollout of fiber cables and antennas. The same applies to equipment distribution; one region might have hardware sitting idle while another is waiting for the same parts. A shared platform could track inventory nationwide and redirect equipment where it’s needed most.

By creating a digital twin of the entire telecom supply chain—from manufacturing through field deployment—a Skywise-like platform would provide end-to-end visibility that helps projects move faster and more efficiently. The benefits would be especially clear during natural disasters. When high winds or hurricanes knock out cell towers, affected carriers often ask competitors to temporarily open their networks so customers can stay connected. Today, that process can take hours or even days. With a shared platform, those network failovers could happen automatically within minutes.

Why it matters: A deeper dive into the potential outcomes

A unified, intelligent data platform would offer across-the-board benefits for industry, consumers and the economy.

Modern critical infrastructure. Strengthening the nation’s digital backbone could unlock growth across industries and revive underserved markets. https://fiberbroadband.org/resources/beyond-connectivity-the-role-of-broadband-in-rural-economic-growth-and-resilience/ " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Research from the Fiber Broadband Association and the Center on Rural Innovation shows that rural counties with high broadband adoption (over 80%) had 44% higher GDP growth, 213% higher business growth and 18% higher income growth than low-adoption areas.



Expanded rural connectivity fuels industries such as precision agriculture, remote education and smart manufacturing, while modernized networks make supply chains more resilient through automation and real-time visibility. Yet progress is slow: Federal Communications Commission data https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/blog/2025/07/16/no-summer-slowdown " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">shows that National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) reviews average 4.5 years, creating a major bottleneck for broadband expansion. The FCC aims to revamp its approach to NEPA and shorten the timeline to months, a move that could accelerate builds nationwide.



Digital twins can help speed broadband rollout, too, automating permitting and construction to cut deployment times by approximately 40% and bring high-speed access to more communities, faster.



Increased economic competitiveness. Once the foundation is in place, the next step is using it to compete in a smarter fashion. With generative AI-powered networks lowering costs and increasing efficiency, telecoms stand to https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/technology-media-and-telecommunications/our-insights/upgrading-software-business-models-to-thrive-in-the-ai-era " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">achieve 15% to 20% margin gains. By reinvesting those savings in innovation, companies would strengthen the U.S. position in the global digital economy and fuel growth across all industries.



A shared, data-driven platform would amplify these gains. By connecting telecom operators, suppliers and regulators through a common data fabric, the industry could automate maintenance, predict outages and coordinate infrastructure upgrades across the ecosystem. Automation and predictive maintenance would cut downtime and operating costs, while software-driven, agile networks would speed the rollout of 5G, AI and edge services. The payoff: faster innovation cycles, stronger competitiveness and a more connected U.S. digital economy.



Enhanced national security. A secure, responsive communications grid is the backbone of national resilience; it safeguards defense, emergency services and critical industries. Naturally, a unified digital platform provides a smarter, faster grid. By sharing data across networks, agencies could coordinate real-time responses to cyberattacks, natural disasters and infrastructure failures, deploying resources exactly where they’re needed. AI-driven anomaly detection would spot threats sooner, while resilient networks keep communications open and secure across military, emergency, and civilian domains. The result is a stronger, more adaptive system capable of withstanding and recovering from man-made and natural crises.



Empowered, satisfied consumers. A stronger, more collaborative platform also delivers for consumers. Think fewer dropped calls and outages; proactive issue resolution; and faster, more personalized support via AI copilots. By securely sharing real-time data across carriers, a unified platform could also help identify and block malicious traffic before it reaches users—a big step toward reducing online fraud. The stakes are high: The FBI’s 2024 https://www.fbi.gov/news/press-releases/fbi-releases-annual-internet-crime-report " target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Internet Crime Report logged $16.6 billion in reported losses, including $1.5 billion from tech support scams. Stopping even a fraction of that activity would keep billions in consumers’ pockets—money that stays in the economy instead of enriching bad actors. The payoff is greater trust, higher satisfaction and improved brand loyalty across the industry.



Creation of new skills and jobs. A unified telecom platform doesn’t just spark innovation—it spreads it. With low-code tools and real-time data access, telecom employees and small businesses can build their own solutions, from workflow automations to niche digital services. AI acts as a co-pilot, not a replacement, helping workers adapt and advance. The result is a more skilled, agile workforce and new opportunities across the value chain.



Reduction in costly disruptions. Accidental fiber cuts cost the U.S. economy billions each year in repairs, lost productivity and service downtime. The causes are often simple, like miscommunication and lack of coordination among utility crews and infrastructure owners. A shared data platform could prevent much of that. By integrating geospatial data, construction schedules and real-time alerts, telecoms and public agencies could predict and avoid excavation damage, coordinate infrastructure projects and ensure safer builds. This could save billions, speed up deployment and create more reliable service for businesses and communities alike.



Maximization of spectrum and network resilience. As spectrum grows scarcer and more valuable, smarter management becomes essential. A unified intelligence platform could model traffic loads, simulate usage patterns and dynamically allocate spectrum to reduce congestion and outages. It could even integrate satellite data for seamless global coverage. The result: stronger, more adaptive networks that make the most of every available frequency—ensuring consistent, reliable connectivity nationwide.

Follow what works

Skywise proves what’s possible when an industry comes together around shared intelligence. The U.S. telecom sector can do the same, if it acts now. The foundation is already here: the data, the AI, the innovation capacity and a national agenda that supports bold, technology-driven collaboration.

What’s missing is collective resolve. By building a shared digital platform that unites networks, data and innovation, U.S. telecom leaders can strengthen national security, accelerate growth and cement America’s leadership in the next era of digital infrastructure.

