Digital twins in telecom: a 6-point success strategy

Sometimes you really can have too much of a good thing. Telecom companies have terabytes of valuable enterprise data, but much of it is siloed in hard-to-access formats—and largely untapped.

Digital twins offer a win-win solution: Not only do telecoms garner the big benefits of virtual representation of key functions, but they also tackle the long overdue task of connecting their enterprise data. What’s more, the resulting unified data foundation serves as the layer of connected trusted data that’s needed to accelerate their AI efforts.

Successfully establishing a data foundation, however, requires careful execution. With our proposed six-step strategy, telecom companies can roll out a digital twin initiative and a data foundation that’s ready to deliver benefits across the entire organization.

Telecoms’ unique challenges

If your telecom company has launched and then halted a digital twin initiative, you’re not alone. When it comes to creating real-time, virtual versions of physical things, telecoms face several hurdles unique to their industry. One is sheer size; creating a mirror of their complex functions and infrastructure is no easy task. Another is the expanse of siloed legacy applications, which make integration difficult. Data management can be overwhelming, especially when network, CRM and OSS/BSS systems run on disparate processes and applications. Efforts that look promising in small pilots and platform marketing product guides often fail to scale.

But the benefits of digital twins and the data foundation they build on are compelling. For most companies the biggest payoff is in simplified, efficient operations—qualities critical to customer retention and market share.

Here are some ways telecoms can benefit from digital twins:

Customer 360: With a dynamic digital twin of a customer base, telecom companies can perform a variety of analyses. They simulate and analyze customer behaviors and segment audiences more precisely. They can also deliver hyper-personalized offers. By integrating real-time data across the marketing tech stack, they can optimize campaign performance to enhance targeting, engagement and ROI through predictive insights and dynamic decision-making.

Supply chain: When leveraging digital twins for real-time scenario planning, organizations can optimize everything from inventory, logistics and manufacturing to supplier collaboration and demand forecasting. They also gain end-to-end visibility and predictive insights to make faster, smarter decisions across the supply chain.





Network analytics and AI operations: Digital twins can be used to model network architecture and simulate disaster recovery scenarios. As a result, telecoms can identify failure points and self-heal outages, reroute traffic, dispatch field technicians or add a human in the loop for more advanced troubleshooting.





Cash flow optimization: Companies unlock major benefits by linking real-time financial modeling to network build milestones and equipment inventory. When data moves smoothly across departments, organizations can simulate cash flow, forecast revenue, assess risk and fine-tune budgets and working capital—all of which boost financial agility and support smarter strategic planning.

Why a data foundation is the boost AI efforts need

Getting the data foundation right is a key step for a digital twin initiative. Data is collected, cleaned and integrated into a centralized platform that feeds the twin. It’s a major challenge, and AI can help tackle it: the same data layer that powers digital twins will help telecom companies accelerate their AI efforts, nudging them out of pilots and into production.

While AI models and large language models (LLMs) are great at providing context for publicly available data, they often stumble on enterprise data that’s in disparate sources and formats. A unified data foundation enriched by the tribal knowledge of those closest to the customer provides the base AI needs. When a semantic layer is added on top, it acts as a translator and deciphers insights into plain English, providing a language that AI models can read, interpret and act on.

Linking a digital twin to AI and automation use cases provides big benefits. “Ask AT&T” is a great example; the company tapped partners and employees alike to develop its AI technologies. The result is a flexible tool now used by 100,000 AT&T employees for a wide range of tasks, such as responding faster to customer queries and writing, fixing and explaining software code.

A six-point strategy to execution

With a comprehensive strategy, telecoms can implement a successful digital twin initiative and the data foundation that’s ready to benefit the entire company.

1. Identify the business value before establishing architecture diagrams and picking platforms and tools. Development of a digital twin should be driven by clear business outcomes, whether that means optimizing operations, improving customer experience or enabling predictive maintenance. In addition, the effort’s champions should be operational leaders who understand the nuances of the physical systems being mirrored. IT plays a critical role, but success hinges on collaboration with those closest to the data and processes. This ensures the digital twin reflects real-world conditions and delivers actionable insights.