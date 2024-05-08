The challenge

Community Fibre London (CFL) is on a mission to make affordable, high-speed broadband accessible to everyone in London, especially those on low incomes. Its optical network offers fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections of up to 3Gbps across 32 London boroughs.

To support its growth trajectory, CFL embarked on a strategic digital transformation of more than 16 business and operational support systems (BSS/OSS). This required a new approach to integration, using Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to connect applications on demand. CFL engaged Cognizant to recommend and implement a suitable platform and start delivering the necessary APIs.

Our approach

CFL leveraged Cognizant’s industry relationships, proven integration expertise and unique flexible delivery model to implement a secure, scalable, cloud-based API management platform, along with its most business-critical APIs, in 12 weeks. The initial set of 60 APIs was delivered with remarkable speed using an API Factory approach.

All APIs were built in the Apigee Developer Portal using Cognizant standardized frameworks with automated testing, enabling the rapid deployment of defect-free APIs for multi-channel integration of over 16 internal and external BSS, OSS, customer relationship management (CRM) and credit scoring systems.