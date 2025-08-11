Consumer AI adoption will shake up the media and tech customer experience

While media and technology businesses have long pioneered the use of AI for personalized recommendations, consumers still deal with overwhelming choice and complexity—not to mention “subscription fatigue”—when seeking new content and software across a fragmented ecosystem of platforms.

Now, a new generation of AI-driven tools is emerging, most recently in the form of consumer AI agents. These agents promise to create a more unified customer experience, operating across different media and technology services on a consumer's behalf. For example, such an agent could curate a playlist from multiple music services or find the optimal software solution from any vendor.

According to our recent research, consumers of media and technology products are ready and waiting to use AI tools. But this transition to a more powerful, cross-platform AI customer experience signifies a major change for media and tech companies, and a potential transfer of control. The very platforms that built their success on proprietary recommendation engines now face the possibility of being disintermediated. This will have major ramifications for companies accustomed to retaining users within their own walled-garden ecosystems.

As glimmers of this future appear, media and tech companies need to better understand how AI will change consumer behavior. Which consumers are most (and least) inclined to use AI? Which tool would they prefer to use? And where in the process would they be most comfortable using it?

Our recent research uncovered some surprising answers to those questions. Using data from our recent consumer AI study, we developed the AI Inclination Index, which quantifies consumers’ propensity to use AI. While consumer interest in using AI for media and technology purchases exceeds the cross-industry average, there are important variations in AI attitudes across the three key phases of the consumer journey (Learn, Buy and Use) and the two media and technology segments defined in our study:

Content (music, books, television, movies, news, video games)

(music, books, television, movies, news, video games) Software (productivity and office software, specialized AI-driven tools and applications)

Here are three key findings on AI adoption across the media and technology consumer experience:

AI inclination is exceptionally high in the Learn phase . AI inclination surpasses the global average in all three phases of the customer experience journey, but it peaks in the Learn phase with a score of 99. While interest dips in the Buy phase, it then rebounds in the Use phase. This post-purchase uptick is a key differentiator for the sector and suggests a strong appetite for ongoing AI engagement with content and software.





. AI inclination surpasses the global average in all three phases of the customer experience journey, but it peaks in the Learn phase with a score of 99. While interest dips in the Buy phase, it then rebounds in the Use phase. This post-purchase uptick is a key differentiator for the sector and suggests a strong appetite for ongoing AI engagement with content and software. Younger consumers are the definitive AI enthusiasts . AI inclination is highest among the 18–24 and 25–34 age groups and declines steadily as age increases. This indicates that younger, digitally native cohorts, who are often the biggest consumers of digital media and new software, are the primary drivers of AI adoption, leveraging these tools for discovery and engagement more readily than older groups.





. AI inclination is highest among the 18–24 and 25–34 age groups and declines steadily as age increases. This indicates that younger, digitally native cohorts, who are often the biggest consumers of digital media and new software, are the primary drivers of AI adoption, leveraging these tools for discovery and engagement more readily than older groups. Conversational AI is the tool of choice. In both the content and software product categories, conversational AI is the preferred tool by a significant margin. Its ability to handle complex discovery queries makes it invaluable in the Learn phase, and it remains the top choice in the post-purchase Use phase, particularly for software. This suggests a strong consumer desire for conversational support, troubleshooting and ongoing interaction with technology products after the initial transaction.

The AI Inclination Index

To quantify consumers' propensity to adopt AI-driven technology features throughout the consumer journey, we developed the AI Inclination Index. The index was calculated using three measures from our New minds, new markets survey data.