Reimagine CX with a goal of zero support calls in five years



Four levers for achieving zero support calls

Here are four ways leaders can get started on the path to zero support calls.

1. Walk a mile in the customer’s shoes (or at least ride along)

Want to understand your company’s customer experience? Try living it and remember: Feedback is a gift.

Leaders who pair up with a field technician, put on a headset in the call center or work a shift on the retail floor often discover what no quarterly report ever reveals: the real customer experience. It’s not pretty. The technician may juggle three apps just to confirm an address. A live agent might re-verify a customer for the third time because voice recognition failed (again). A retail associate could be stuck squinting at a screen that looks straight out of 2002.

The best leaders don’t rush to fix the problem. They ask, “How would you solve this to make the customer’s life easier?” Nine times out of 10, the frontline employee knows the answer. Implement it, and not only is a recurring reason for support calls erased, but you’ve also built trust, loyalty and a culture where solving problems is a team activity rather than a top-down mandate.

Specific steps you can take:

Cancel your internal executive support team for a month and instead go through the same journey as your customers. Or ask your family to do it. They will be your most honest critics.

Buy your own product, use your own app, call your own support line—not because you get an employee discount but because you truly believe in your own product and services and want to make them better.

If you’re a developer, try using the app you built while a customer waits on hold. It’s humbling—and enlightening.

2. Double down on design

Many consumer goods companies don’t just ask customers what they want—they watch how they use products. That’s the essence of good product design. It’s not about just analyzing churn rates and survey scores; it’s about observing, listening and learning.

Yet many telco operators still design support experiences based on internal priorities, not customer expectations. The result is a maze of automated menus, AI agents and self-service links that feel more like escape rooms than support channels.

Recasting call center interactions as strategic assets requires committing to design thinking end-to-end. That’s a big change for telecoms, which tend to only apply structured design methodologies to small, focused projects or as a workshop tool. The real opportunity comes when telecoms use design thinking to systematically solve product challenges. They’re able to scale design thinking and align KPIs with customer outcomes such as ease, trust and emotional connection, not just operational efficiency.

3. Apply AI to ‘unlock alpha’ in the customer experience

AI isn’t just about chatbots and scripted responses. It’s about insight at scale. AI can now analyze every dimension of a call center interaction, creating transcripts of what was said and reviewing how it was said for tone and sentiment. It interprets silence and hesitation for what the customer didn’t say.

For example, we’ve seen AI dramatically cut repeat complaints. Using AI analysis, businesses can spot recurring billing disputes after order placement, first at two weeks and then again at 30 days. Doing so can signal systemic issues such as one-time charges or misapplied credits. Armed with the AI-driven alerts, companies can avoid escalation through automated credit validation and real-time charge reconciliation, while product teams address the root cause. The result: up to 40% fewer repeat complaints, and a transformation of billing from a pain point into a driver of trust.

By applying AI extensively across the customer journey model of Learn, Buy, Get, Use, Pay, Support (LBGUPS), organizations can turn customer interactions into strategic assets. AI can help categorize and mine each point of contact for insight:

Could this contact have been avoided?

If yes, how?

What does this reveal about our product—pricing, billing, UX, packaging?

What can we automate without degrading the experience?

What should we already know from our data?

How can we engage proactively, not reactively?

The answers generate a closed-loop intelligence system: a dynamic, continuously learning framework that feeds real-time CX data back into product, service and operational design. The system enables proactive engagement and predictive support, and it informs strategic decisions across pricing, UX, packaging and support, ultimately reducing avoidable contacts, enhancing customer satisfaction and driving operational efficiency.

Think of it as turning your call center into a real-time product feedback engine—with better data than your last 10 surveys combined.

4. Evolve support reps into knowledge engineers

Yes, you’ll still need people. But develop knowledge engineers instead of simply hiring support agents. These frontline experts should be trained to not only resolve issues but also:

Capture and codify insights

Identify patterns and anomalies

Feed continuous improvement loops across product, marketing and operations

Evolving the frontline role requires recasting it as a strategic function: Knowledge engineers become owners of the customer experience.

Preparing for this shift will require change on several fronts. Individuals who succeed in this role will need to be skilled in analytical thinking, insight documentation and cross-functional collaboration. For their part, companies will require planning that includes a mix of training, tools and guidance for cultural change. AI will be a key ally for knowledge engineers, with AI agents ready to handle routine tasks and surface insights, and AI-powered platforms ready to identify patterns, flag anomalies and feed intelligence to teams across the company.

For knowledge engineers, the resulting feedback loop becomes a two-way street. They share business-shaping insights and, in turn, their contributions are recognized for driving change, which reinforces their role as experience owners.

Empowerment is key. By giving knowledge engineers autonomy, recognizing their impact and creating new career paths, companies can unlock new value from the frontline. Knowledge engineers solve problems and shape the future of your business—which is a lot more fulfilling than reading from a script.

Support as strategy

Zero support calls isn’t about eliminating customer assistance—it’s about designing experiences that make assistance unnecessary.

Success rests on reimagining customer experiences, mining every interaction for insight and empowering your teams to act. When support becomes a source of intelligence, not just a cost, you don’t just reduce calls—you design experiences that customers love and trust.