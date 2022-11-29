Skip to main content Skip to footer
SAP on Cloud
Contact

Accelerate ROI, minimize downtime

By relying on Cognizant’s expertise in large databases, network connectivity and other factors related to migrating SAP to the cloud, you can accelerate your return on investment, minimize downtime and transition your S/4HANA digital core on cloud.
Hosting SAP solutions on the cloud can present challenges—from building a business case and defining the roadmap to choosing the best solution and migrating instances to integrate with your existing IT landscape. 
As a certified SAP Global Solutions Integrator, Cognizant offers you the partnership, experience, frameworks, tools and accelerators to overcome these challenges. 
Cognizant’s SAP cloud consulting team can orchestrate your SAP cloud migration end-to-end, whether it’s an isolated portion of your landscape—such as disaster recovery, or training or prototyping—or a fully provisioned S/4HANA cloud integration with ongoing managed Platform as a Service (mPaaS).
By deploying SAP on the cloud, we can help your organization to:
  • Transform your SAP landscape into an agile, cost-efficient, scalable and secure platform 
  • Run better and respond faster to changing demands
  • Take advantage of new technologies and business models to enable digital core on cloud
  • Bring in greater operational agility
  • Improve IT governance with user-defined automation, zero-touch monitoring and auto-remediation of the application environment.
Learn more
Cognizant wins 2022 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for SAP on Azure

Cognizant has won several awards from Microsoft, including the 2022 MSUS Partner Award for ‘SAP on Azure’. These awards recognize our capability of delivering innovative digital transformation outcomes to our clients and addressing their complex business problems using the Microsoft Cloud & SAP.

Learn more
Winner
Cognizant named a leader in SAP Cloud Migration Services

NelsonHall recognizes Cognizant as ‘Leader’ in the SAP Cloud Migration Services survey 2021, across all market segments—Overall, Legacy Migration Capability and S/4HANA Transformation Capability—recognizing our mature capabilities, partnerships and proprietary offerings.

Read the report
NELSON
“Financial economy of at least 25%”
“We could not have accomplished our SAP Landscape Transformation onto cloud without the Cognizant team’s substantial contribution and integration within the project organization. Based on our actual previous operations costs and anticipated Azure costs, we estimate a financial economy of at least 25% per annum after starting running SAP on the cloud.”
—CIO, Middle East supply chain management company
“A game-changer for our business.”
“On behalf of the executive team, please accept my appreciation for the incredible effort and leadership that has been displayed over the past several months in SAP Cloud Migration project. It was an enormous undertaking, resulting in cost savings of over 35% on infrastructure spend, and going live as per plan.”
—Senior Vice President & CIO, Acco Brands
"A digital shift led by public cloud infrastructure."
“The transformation wasn’t just an IT initiative to upgrade the system and change the infrastructure, but an overall change in how the organization operated.”
—Sascha Wenninger, Technology Lead, Orica
“Cognizant has drawn on its expertise in SAP and cloud technologies to design, build and migrate our SAP applications to Microsoft Azure. Cognizant also deployed a one-click disaster recovery solution for the migrated systems, which will improve resiliency of our financial applications, be more cost-efficient, provide greater choice and increase self-service.”
—Alexander Turk, IT Foundation Lead, Swiss Re
“Incredible effort and leadership”
“On behalf of the executive team, please accept my appreciation for the incredible effort and leadership displayed over the past several months in the SAP Technical Upgrade project. It was an enormous undertaking, but went live according to plan and with minimal challenges.”
—Senior VP & CIO, Global consumer goods company

Offerings

A holistic approach to cloud

Cognizant’s SAP on cloud offering spans the full scope of SAP requirements to deploy any or all production and non-production, SAP and non-SAP applications to the cloud, quickly and efficiently. It includes consulting on public cloud adoption, architecting the design for deploying or migrating SAP to cloud, preparing a detailed deployment/migration plan, and execution and ongoing optimization and support.

Prepare and design

Cognizant provides top-notch consulting for deploying SAP on public cloud, benchmarked with industry standards. We first build a use-case storyline for deploying or migrating SAP to public cloud, with measurable benefits and improvements on productivity and performance.

We then design a foundational architecture for solutions such as SAP S/4HANA in public cloud, with complex integrations. Finally, we develop a detailed execution plan to adopt SAP on public cloud. Cognizant is your trusted partner for meeting all compliance, technical and business objectives.

Visualize a detailed end-state

To design a fail-proof infrastructure architecture for deployment and migration of SAP to public cloud, you must visualize the end-state with great detail. Cognizant helps you do so, by:

  • Capturing key business and security requirements
  • Establishing a set of design principles to clarify objectives and priorities 
  • Making design choices for hosting. 

We help you leverage multiple advantages of operating SAP systems in public cloud, including: 

  • On-demand infrastructure provisioning
  • Scheduled automated startup and shutdown 
  • Automated backup management, monitoring and alerts
  • Automated technical monitoring for optimizing operations and management costs.

Our unique SID-based pricing model gives you a truly consumption-based pricing approach, from both an infrastructure and managed SAP platform perspective.

Accelerate, build, migrate, deploy

Teaming with our partners, Cognizant utilizes best practices for deploying your SAP landscape on public cloud, for a green-field implementation (SAP Cloud Fit) and migration of your existing on-premise SAP workloads (SAP Cloud Shift). With deep experience delivering SAP S/4HANA engagements on public cloud, we’ve configured business-critical systems such as SAP S/4HANA with 99.9+ percent platform availability and fail-proof disaster recovery.

Cognizant can improve your business agility, reduce TCO, accelerate provisioning and give you a zero-defect transition to cloud. We’ve invested in building Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation Framework and SAP HANA Assessment and Transformation Framework; combined, they help us swiftly adopt and execute your cloud strategy and speed your SAP migration from on-premise to cloud—eliminating high capital expenditures on SAP.

Conducted jointly with a cloud provider

Cognizant has delivered multiple high-profile SAP engagements, including SAP Cloud Hosting, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA Adoption projects. All of these demonstrate the value we bring to SAP and our customers. 

Our SAP Cloud Assessment Workshops for customers typically include:

  • A three- to four-day cloud assessment workshop, conducted jointly by a cloud provider and Cognizant, at your location
  • Review and assessment of your current SAP Landscape
  • Discovery of how cloud technologies and Cognizant’s SAP migration and operations expertise can best help modernize your SAP systems.

Featured work

MANUFACTURING

Orica modernizes IT with SAP S/4HANA digital core
Learn more

INSURANCE

One-click resiliency for Swiss Re on Microsoft Azure
Learn more

CONSUMER GOODS

SAP upgrade fortifies Britvic's cloud operations
Learn more

Our partners

We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Here are some of the strategic partners that we work with.

News

Centrica Names Cognizant as Exclusive Partner for SAP Business Process Transformation

Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide

Orica selects Cognizant to cloud-enable IT infrastructure for a globally connected enterprise

See all Cognizant news

Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.