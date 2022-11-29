SAP on Cloud

Prepare and design

Cognizant provides top-notch consulting for deploying SAP on public cloud, benchmarked with industry standards. We first build a use-case storyline for deploying or migrating SAP to public cloud, with measurable benefits and improvements on productivity and performance.

We then design a foundational architecture for solutions such as SAP S/4HANA in public cloud, with complex integrations. Finally, we develop a detailed execution plan to adopt SAP on public cloud. Cognizant is your trusted partner for meeting all compliance, technical and business objectives.