SAP on Cloud
“Financial economy of at least 25%”
“We could not have accomplished our SAP Landscape Transformation onto cloud without the Cognizant team’s substantial contribution and integration within the project organization. Based on our actual previous operations costs and anticipated Azure costs, we estimate a financial economy of at least 25% per annum after starting running SAP on the cloud.”
—CIO, Middle East supply chain management company
“A game-changer for our business.”
“On behalf of the executive team, please accept my appreciation for the incredible effort and leadership that has been displayed over the past several months in SAP Cloud Migration project. It was an enormous undertaking, resulting in cost savings of over 35% on infrastructure spend, and going live as per plan.”
—Senior Vice President & CIO, Acco Brands
"A digital shift led by public cloud infrastructure."
“The transformation wasn’t just an IT initiative to upgrade the system and change the infrastructure, but an overall change in how the organization operated.”
—Sascha Wenninger, Technology Lead, Orica
“Cognizant has drawn on its expertise in SAP and cloud technologies to design, build and migrate our SAP applications to Microsoft Azure. Cognizant also deployed a one-click disaster recovery solution for the migrated systems, which will improve resiliency of our financial applications, be more cost-efficient, provide greater choice and increase self-service.”
—Alexander Turk, IT Foundation Lead, Swiss Re
“Incredible effort and leadership”
“On behalf of the executive team, please accept my appreciation for the incredible effort and leadership displayed over the past several months in the SAP Technical Upgrade project. It was an enormous undertaking, but went live according to plan and with minimal challenges.”
—Senior VP & CIO, Global consumer goods company
Offerings
A holistic approach to cloud
Cognizant’s SAP on cloud offering spans the full scope of SAP requirements to deploy any or all production and non-production, SAP and non-SAP applications to the cloud, quickly and efficiently. It includes consulting on public cloud adoption, architecting the design for deploying or migrating SAP to cloud, preparing a detailed deployment/migration plan, and execution and ongoing optimization and support.
Prepare and design
Cognizant provides top-notch consulting for deploying SAP on public cloud, benchmarked with industry standards. We first build a use-case storyline for deploying or migrating SAP to public cloud, with measurable benefits and improvements on productivity and performance.
We then design a foundational architecture for solutions such as SAP S/4HANA in public cloud, with complex integrations. Finally, we develop a detailed execution plan to adopt SAP on public cloud. Cognizant is your trusted partner for meeting all compliance, technical and business objectives.
Visualize a detailed end-state
To design a fail-proof infrastructure architecture for deployment and migration of SAP to public cloud, you must visualize the end-state with great detail. Cognizant helps you do so, by:
- Capturing key business and security requirements
- Establishing a set of design principles to clarify objectives and priorities
- Making design choices for hosting.
We help you leverage multiple advantages of operating SAP systems in public cloud, including:
- On-demand infrastructure provisioning
- Scheduled automated startup and shutdown
- Automated backup management, monitoring and alerts
- Automated technical monitoring for optimizing operations and management costs.
Our unique SID-based pricing model gives you a truly consumption-based pricing approach, from both an infrastructure and managed SAP platform perspective.
Accelerate, build, migrate, deploy
Teaming with our partners, Cognizant utilizes best practices for deploying your SAP landscape on public cloud, for a green-field implementation (SAP Cloud Fit) and migration of your existing on-premise SAP workloads (SAP Cloud Shift). With deep experience delivering SAP S/4HANA engagements on public cloud, we’ve configured business-critical systems such as SAP S/4HANA with 99.9+ percent platform availability and fail-proof disaster recovery.
Cognizant can improve your business agility, reduce TCO, accelerate provisioning and give you a zero-defect transition to cloud. We’ve invested in building Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation Framework and SAP HANA Assessment and Transformation Framework; combined, they help us swiftly adopt and execute your cloud strategy and speed your SAP migration from on-premise to cloud—eliminating high capital expenditures on SAP.
Conducted jointly with a cloud provider
Cognizant has delivered multiple high-profile SAP engagements, including SAP Cloud Hosting, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA Adoption projects. All of these demonstrate the value we bring to SAP and our customers.
Our SAP Cloud Assessment Workshops for customers typically include:
- A three- to four-day cloud assessment workshop, conducted jointly by a cloud provider and Cognizant, at your location
- Review and assessment of your current SAP Landscape
- Discovery of how cloud technologies and Cognizant’s SAP migration and operations expertise can best help modernize your SAP systems.
Featured work
Our partners
We form partnerships and strategic alliances with world-class organizations to expand our service offerings and deliver comprehensive solutions to clients. Here are some of the strategic partners that we work with.
News
Centrica Names Cognizant as Exclusive Partner for SAP Business Process Transformation
Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide
Orica selects Cognizant to cloud-enable IT infrastructure for a globally connected enterprise
See all Cognizant news
Stay on top of what's happening across Cognizant.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.