The challenge

Given the scale of its activities on a critical infrastructure tunnel project, Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) possesses vast amounts of data across business functions and stakeholders. Exponential growth in project work meant it needed better visibility over its data.

ERC’s incumbent business intelligence platform, SAP BusinessObjects, is good for daily, monthly and annual reporting but presents challenges when leveraging advanced analytics and scaling up performance. Having migrated a significant portion of its on-premises infrastructure to AWS, ERC decided to take its BI platform to the cloud and turned to Cognizant for help implementing SAP Analytics Cloud on AWS.