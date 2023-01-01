The challenge
Given the scale of its activities on a critical infrastructure tunnel project, Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) possesses vast amounts of data across business functions and stakeholders. Exponential growth in project work meant it needed better visibility over its data.
ERC’s incumbent business intelligence platform, SAP BusinessObjects, is good for daily, monthly and annual reporting but presents challenges when leveraging advanced analytics and scaling up performance. Having migrated a significant portion of its on-premises infrastructure to AWS, ERC decided to take its BI platform to the cloud and turned to Cognizant for help implementing SAP Analytics Cloud on AWS.
Our approach
ERC engaged Cognizant for our expertise in cloud migration. The need for insights based on predictive analytics was greater than ever, given the expanding scope of the company’s projects. Specifically, ERC needed increased insight into toll road usage, customer type, revenue, costs and internal operations.
The project involved migrating SAP BusinessObjects and its components to the cloud, as well as implementing and configuring SAP Analytics Cloud on AWS. The migration enabled ERC to utilize SAP Analytics Cloud’s ability to create specific single-view dashboards that offer insights into customer payment patterns and behavior, day-to-day traffic patterns, traffic volume predictions, customer care call center volumes, operational performance monitoring, and transactions and the revenue expected from them.