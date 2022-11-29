Skip to main content Skip to footer
Mobility+
Connected, electric, autonomous

If your business goal is to accelerate connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) mobility, your partner is Cognizant Mobility+.
Gain competitive advantage with our industry domain knowledge and deep electrical and electronics engineering expertise. Benefit from transformative mobility solutions that provide rich and immersive experiences.
Our skills and services span locations, manufacturing systems, product lines, brands and geographies. And our engagement model has impact across the value chain, including automakers, suppliers, dealers and after-market sales and service.

Solutions

Trusted by companies worldwide, Cognizant Mobility+ has a track record of delivering intelligent connected mobility platforms, solutions and services.

Driving value, staying competitive

With vehicle connectivity now mere table stakes in the industry, automakers must provide a streamlined user experience with adequate pricing and business models for connected vehicle services.

Cognizant vehicle connectivity services offer key benefits to automakers and suppliers.

  • Connected vehicle software factory: At-scale design, development and validation of in-vehicle and vehicle-to-cloud software
  • Electric vehicle development: Engineering and validation of electric drivetrains, energy management, charging and connectivity solutions
  • Autonomous vehicle development: Engineering and validation of AV drivetrains, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and connectivity solutions

Smart fleet / smart freight

Optimizing logistics processing requires real-time tracking of each vehicle’s location and environment to ensure on-time delivery and the total cost of ownership for these assets. Cognizant’s Connected Fleet solution employs connected GPS, asset tracking devices and sensors to help fleet managers and OEMs achieve real-time movement tracking of every vehicle and driver through three capabilities:

  • Fleet Monitoring: Get real-time driver and fleet information to improve utilization, safety and security
  • Predictive Logistics: Integrate multiple telemetry data flowing into the LSP‘s system (truck telematics, containers, camera video) with back-office systems for customer/carrier insights
  • Cold Chain Monitoring: Get real-time temperature, pressure and other environmental information to ensure product quality and compliance

Improve traffic management and safety

With Cognizant’s Intelligent Transportation solution, you can improve traffic management to ease congestion and increase safety with three capabilities:

  • Connected corridors: Enable safe and efficient movement of people and goods
  • Road and traffic management: Access to information in real time from roadside units to make roads safer and traffic flows more efficient 
  • Mobility-as-a-service: Enable affordable pay-per-use mobility solutions

Industries

Intelligent connectivity improves mobility in the following industries:

Automotive

Automakers and suppliers create exceptional vehicles and experiences leveraging human-centered design, ubiquitous connectivity, data driven intelligence and at-scale digital engineering.

Transportation & Logistics

Fleet operators and transportation & logistics providers leap ahead by gaining better visibility of their supply chains, achieving real-time data access and speeding orders to customers. We make this possible by harnessing our transportation and logistics knowledge and applying the latest technologies like IoT, machine learning, predictive analytics and blockchain.

Technology

We enable technology companies to expand their offerings such as vehicle connectivity platforms, ride sharing, mobility-as-a-service, EV charging and intelligent corridors.

Travel & Hospitality

Travel & hospitality companies strengthen their smart connected mobility offerings with improved operational efficiencies of their fleets, real-time data access and exceptional customer experiences.

Featured work

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Driving efficiencies and better CX with IoT
Read more
excavator machine

MANUFACTURING

IoT platform helps connect data and drive innovation
Read more
excavator machine

Latest thinking

PODCAST

Driving Aston Martin F1 performance

Cognizant CMO Gaurav Chand and Otmar Szafnauer, CEO and Team Principal at Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, discuss how technology will yield lap-time benefits.

Listen now
a Formula One race car

20-20 INSIGHTS

Why your car will soon become your friend

Voice assistants built on natural language processing, AI and IoT will unleash an assortment of voice-activated functions that make driving more enjoyable and efficient.

Read more
dashboard of a car

WHITEPAPERS

How automakers can enhance CX in the new normal

The convergence of auto-specific consumer technologies presents a huge untapped opportunity to build tomorrow’s car.

Read more
handing over car keys to someone

