The challenge

As part of an IT modernization initiative, Swiss Re, one of the world’s largest reinsurers, wanted to migrate its SAP S/4HANA running in a hosted private cloud environment to a hyperscale public cloud based on Microsoft Azure. The goal was to enable higher levels of efficiency, minimize operating costs and optimize capital investment. With this move, the Swiss Re team also expected to achieve greater agility to develop prototypes, as well as evaluate new features for its enterprise applications.

One of the biggest technical challenges was that the existing SAP applications in the private cloud were not built with high availability. This low availability resulted in reduced infrastructure resiliency and a greater number of application component failures.