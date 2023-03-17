The challenge
Orkla ASA is a Norwegian conglomerate operating in the Nordic region, Eastern Europe, Asia and the US. Orkla Foods, the largest business unit within the company, accounts for almost 50 percent of sales, hundreds of brands and close to 50 production facilities. The business unit was struggling with a complex infrastructure built around an aging SAP ERP system. As part of a global IT modernization initiative, Orkla wanted to transition its legacy ERP systems to SAP S/4HANA—not only across multiple business units but across partners, acquisitions and respective legacy systems. It was time for a unified, flexible, data-driven intelligence platform, and Orkla needed a skilled partner for the project. The company also wanted to address challenges due to the end of life of older SAP HANA appliances and to shift from a CapEx to an OpEx cost model to free up valuable resources spent managing onsite infrastructure and make future spending more predictable.