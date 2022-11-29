Skip to main content Skip to footer
AI Training Services
Boost the performance of generative AI through training.

Training AI models involves furnishing them with a large amount of data and then adjusting model parameters, enabling them to accurately predict or classify new, unseen data.
Generative AI models, like Open AI’s GPT, can produce contextually appropriate text, yet do not "understand" the material or its context in the same way humans do. They are essentially very sophisticated pattern matchers. Improving the model’s outputs requires human assistance, through data tagging and training of the algorithm’s reward function.
Organizations that support their AI models with experienced AI training teams can achieve faster and more valuable results for their customers.
Cognizant helps clients fast-track the maturity of AI models. Our dataset curation, labeling and annotation services, together with human-guided training and critical validation, ensures AI models generate valuable, ethical and contextually accurate results. 

Our teams have been at the forefront of AI training services long before generative AI took center stage, helping clients make self-driving cars smarter and safer, develop smart maps and personalize experiences. We’re ready to put our knowledge to work for you.

Let’s explore how we can help make your AI model more context-aware, and accelerate time to value for your business!

