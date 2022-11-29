Drones
Offerings
On the ground and in the air suppoprt
Our data management and service offerings are focused on providing the support you need for drone-captured data, as well as data from a variety of other sources—whether on the ground or in the air.
Cognizant combines deep knowledge of your industry with extensive data science services and artificial intelligence. We can help you whether you’re investigating drones for the first time or have a fleet of pilots delivering data daily.
We saw the potential value of drones to our clients early, and invested in Measure, a leading national provider of drone flight services. We work closely together to provide turnkey drone operations and support.
We’ve cultivated a broad array of partners, offering services from flight operations to image processing and advanced business intelligence.
Our comprehensive drone data management services ensure a smooth implementation of drones and the data they capture. As your drone services partner, our experts can provide change management and implementation planning, media storage infrastructure, advanced analytics and AI, mobile and desktop interfaces, and integration into your existing systems and workflows.
Speed up field operations when you equip your field engineers and staff with the latest in aerial data collection technology, pilot training and drone program management support. Our packaged toolkit includes drone hardware, training and support, and drone analytics, as well as software to maximize the value of drone data.
If you’re already investigating or using drones to capture data, your greatest challenge may be how to make the data actionable. Whether you need image processing, custom reporting, or to integrate complex data into your existing big data platform, our drone analytics experts can help.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.