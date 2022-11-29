On the ground and in the air suppoprt

Our data management and service offerings are focused on providing the support you need for drone-captured data, as well as data from a variety of other sources—whether on the ground or in the air.

Cognizant combines deep knowledge of your industry with extensive data science services and artificial intelligence. We can help you whether you’re investigating drones for the first time or have a fleet of pilots delivering data daily.

We saw the potential value of drones to our clients early, and invested in Measure, a leading national provider of drone flight services. We work closely together to provide turnkey drone operations and support.

We’ve cultivated a broad array of partners, offering services from flight operations to image processing and advanced business intelligence.