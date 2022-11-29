Skip to main content Skip to footer
Innovate and accelerate business processes

Boost agility and scalability with SAP on Azure. Seamlessly migrate and deploy SAP solutions, revolutionizing your enterprise with cloud-powered innovation.
Our SAP and Azure experts help transform legacy SAP applications into modern, platform-native solutions that deliver cost efficiency and flexibility. Benefit from frameworks like Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation (cCAT) and HANA Assessment and Transformation (HAT), tailored to your business needs. Experience the future of digital transformation with SAP S/4HANA, Business Suite and more—all powered by Azure.
Our unique SAP System Identification (SID) pricing model ensures an optimized managed platform as a service for SAP applications, eliminating upfront capital expenditure.
Cognizant wins 2022 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award for SAP on Azure

Cognizant has won several awards from Microsoft, including the 2022 MSUS Partner Award for SAP on Azure. These awards recognize our capability in delivering innovative digital transformation outcomes to our clients and addressing their complex business problems using the Microsoft Cloud and SAP.

Cognizant achieves seven global SAP certifications

We’re a global SAP-certified outsourcing partner for S/4HANA solutions, SAP BTP (first ever), cloud and infrastructure operations, SuccessFactors solutions and more. This achievement demonstrates our ability to deliver the highest-quality SAP services and help clients achieve sustainable goals while accelerating their journey to an intelligent enterprise.

Cognizant achieves seven global SAP certifications

“This is an amazing achievement as Grundfos’ biggest IT project ever. And in the spirit of future ways of working, the conversion was completed remotely.”

– Peter Munk Larsen, Senior Director, IS Information Solutions at Grundfos Management A/S

“Adopting digital transformations like hosting our SAP estate on cloud has great potential when operated on hyperscale platforms like Microsoft Azure. Cognizant is a trusted technology partner and advisor with strong credentials in orchestrating a migration of SAP to Microsoft Azure.”

– Richard Pym, Head of Technology at Etex

“This is the biggest ERP go-live in Orkla history, and I assume one of the biggest go-lives on S/4HANA in northern Europe ever. We appreciate Cognizant’s and all the partners’ efforts, consistency, competency, endurance and initiative, which has been key to this successful delivery.”

– Frode Jensen, Orkla SAP platform manager

“The transformation wasn’t just an IT initiative to upgrade the system and change the infrastructure, but an overall change in how the organization operated.”

– Sascha Wenninger, Technology Lead, Orica

“Cognizant has drawn on its expertise in SAP and cloud technologies to migrate our SAP applications to Microsoft Azure. Cognizant also deployed a one-click disaster recovery solution for the migrated systems, which will improve resiliency of our financial applications, be more cost-efficient and increase self-service.”

– Alexander Türk, IT Foundation Lead, Swiss Re

Offerings

Set up for success with SAP on Azure

Cognizant’s experience in SAP on Azure hosting includes consulting, technical operations, infrastructure services, and architecting and executing SAP migration to Azure—all offered in a consumption-based pricing model.

Prepare and design

Cognizant provides top-notch advisory services, tailored to your business for migrating and deploying SAP applications on Azure and benchmarked against industry standards. We have delivered multiple high-profile SAP engagements, including Azure cloud hosting, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA adoption projects. 

Our cloud advisory service offering includes:

  • Formulation, evaluation and validation of a robust cloud strategy that is aligned with business objectives and vision 
  • Framework and roadmap for Azure cloud adoption for SAP applications
  • Advisory services for SAP migration and deployment planning 
  • Technical assessment of SAP on Azure with landscape planning and sizing
  • Approach for SAP S/4HANA adoption on Azure along with one-step S/4HANA conversion
  • Architecture for SAP on Azure hosting, including high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions

Our joint SAP Cloud assessment workshop with Microsoft includes:

  • A cloud assessment program, conducted jointly by Microsoft and Cognizant
  • Review and assessment of your current SAP landscape
  • All identified risks and mitigations
  • Cloud reference architecture
  • Migration and deployment strategy best suited for your SAP workloads
  • Availability SLAs for cloud hosting
  • HA/DR strategy on Azure
  • SAP Transport strategy on Azure
  • Cloud data encryption strategy
  • Discovery of how cloud technologies and Cognizant’s SAP migration and operations expertise can best help modernize your SAP systems

Implement SAP on Azure with Cognizant® Cloud Fit for SAP

With Azure, we use best practices for deploying your SAP landscape on cloud by providing a smooth greenfield implementation through our proprietary solution Cognizant® Cloud Fit for SAP. Cognizant has experience in implementing SAP S/4HANA on Azure with 99.9%+ platform availability and fail-proof disaster recovery. 

Our SAP on Azure implementation program covers:

  • Greenfield implementation of SAP environments on Azure
  • Modernization of infrastructure for SAP applications
  • Deployment of high availability and disaster recovery solutions on Azure

The results include improvement in your business agility, reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO), accelerated provisioning and zero-defect transition to cloud.

Migrate, modernize and enhance your system with SAP on Azure and Cognizant® Cloud Shift

Migrate your existing on-premises SAP workloads to cloud with Cognizant® SAP Cloud Shift. With our expertise in SAP on Azure services, catalog-based operations, and unique pricing models (Pay-per-use model, SID-based pricing), we help you achieve your modernization goals.

Our Cloud Shift key offerings include:

  • Tailor-made cloud offering to ensure a cost-effective and highly optimized solution
  • Cloud migration strategy customized to your requirements
  • Integration of on-premises environments with SAP hosted on Azure
  • Successful demonstration of Cognizant proof of concept (POC) offering for client
  • Business as usual with parallel support and cloud migration activity
  • SME support during hyper-care, along with smooth transition to steady state
  • Cognizant support during transition and knowledge transfer

Cloud Shift helps your organization with:

  • Rapid and accelerated SAP migration with Cognizant tools and accelerators
  • Zero CapEx SAP migration with no upfront investment
  • Consumption-based pricing approach
  • Achieving near-zero downtime during migration
  • Regular security audits for trust and safety

Streamline technical operations of SAP on Azure

Our unique SID-based pricing model for managed platform as a service (MPaaS) for SAP applications gives you a truly consumption-based pricing approach in managing technical operations of SAP systems on Azure. To design a fail-proof infrastructure architecture for deployment and migration of SAP to Azure, you must streamline technical operations with attention to detail. Cognizant helps by capturing key business and security requirements, establishing a set of design principles to clarify objectives and priorities, and making design choices for SAP deployment on Azure. 

We help you leverage multiple advantages of operating SAP systems in Azure cloud, including:

  • On-demand infrastructure provisioning
  • Scheduled, automated and controlled startup and shutdown of SAP applications
  • Automated backup management, monitoring and alerts
  • Automated technical monitoring and sustainability for optimizing application operations and management costs
  • Infrastructure cost budgeting, metering and control
  • Elastic SAP applications with autoscaling
  • DevOps for SAP on cloud
  • One-click system provisioning and DR failover
  • Rapid copy for system refresh and system copies (automated before and after tasks)
  • Role-based access control
  • SID/catalog and capacity-based pricing

