SAP on Azure
Offerings
Set up for success with SAP on Azure
Cognizant’s experience in SAP on Azure hosting includes consulting, technical operations, infrastructure services, and architecting and executing SAP migration to Azure—all offered in a consumption-based pricing model.
Prepare and design
Cognizant provides top-notch advisory services, tailored to your business for migrating and deploying SAP applications on Azure and benchmarked against industry standards. We have delivered multiple high-profile SAP engagements, including Azure cloud hosting, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA adoption projects.
Our cloud advisory service offering includes:
- Formulation, evaluation and validation of a robust cloud strategy that is aligned with business objectives and vision
- Framework and roadmap for Azure cloud adoption for SAP applications
- Advisory services for SAP migration and deployment planning
- Technical assessment of SAP on Azure with landscape planning and sizing
- Approach for SAP S/4HANA adoption on Azure along with one-step S/4HANA conversion
- Architecture for SAP on Azure hosting, including high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions
Our joint SAP Cloud assessment workshop with Microsoft includes:
- A cloud assessment program, conducted jointly by Microsoft and Cognizant
- Review and assessment of your current SAP landscape
- All identified risks and mitigations
- Cloud reference architecture
- Migration and deployment strategy best suited for your SAP workloads
- Availability SLAs for cloud hosting
- HA/DR strategy on Azure
- SAP Transport strategy on Azure
- Cloud data encryption strategy
- Discovery of how cloud technologies and Cognizant’s SAP migration and operations expertise can best help modernize your SAP systems
Implement SAP on Azure with Cognizant® Cloud Fit for SAP
With Azure, we use best practices for deploying your SAP landscape on cloud by providing a smooth greenfield implementation through our proprietary solution Cognizant® Cloud Fit for SAP. Cognizant has experience in implementing SAP S/4HANA on Azure with 99.9%+ platform availability and fail-proof disaster recovery.
Our SAP on Azure implementation program covers:
- Greenfield implementation of SAP environments on Azure
- Modernization of infrastructure for SAP applications
- Deployment of high availability and disaster recovery solutions on Azure
The results include improvement in your business agility, reduction in total cost of ownership (TCO), accelerated provisioning and zero-defect transition to cloud.
Migrate, modernize and enhance your system with SAP on Azure and Cognizant® Cloud Shift
Migrate your existing on-premises SAP workloads to cloud with Cognizant® SAP Cloud Shift. With our expertise in SAP on Azure services, catalog-based operations, and unique pricing models (Pay-per-use model, SID-based pricing), we help you achieve your modernization goals.
Our Cloud Shift key offerings include:
- Tailor-made cloud offering to ensure a cost-effective and highly optimized solution
- Cloud migration strategy customized to your requirements
- Integration of on-premises environments with SAP hosted on Azure
- Successful demonstration of Cognizant proof of concept (POC) offering for client
- Business as usual with parallel support and cloud migration activity
- SME support during hyper-care, along with smooth transition to steady state
- Cognizant support during transition and knowledge transfer
Cloud Shift helps your organization with:
- Rapid and accelerated SAP migration with Cognizant tools and accelerators
- Zero CapEx SAP migration with no upfront investment
- Consumption-based pricing approach
- Achieving near-zero downtime during migration
- Regular security audits for trust and safety
Streamline technical operations of SAP on Azure
Our unique SID-based pricing model for managed platform as a service (MPaaS) for SAP applications gives you a truly consumption-based pricing approach in managing technical operations of SAP systems on Azure. To design a fail-proof infrastructure architecture for deployment and migration of SAP to Azure, you must streamline technical operations with attention to detail. Cognizant helps by capturing key business and security requirements, establishing a set of design principles to clarify objectives and priorities, and making design choices for SAP deployment on Azure.
We help you leverage multiple advantages of operating SAP systems in Azure cloud, including:
- On-demand infrastructure provisioning
- Scheduled, automated and controlled startup and shutdown of SAP applications
- Automated backup management, monitoring and alerts
- Automated technical monitoring and sustainability for optimizing application operations and management costs
- Infrastructure cost budgeting, metering and control
- Elastic SAP applications with autoscaling
- DevOps for SAP on cloud
- One-click system provisioning and DR failover
- Rapid copy for system refresh and system copies (automated before and after tasks)
- Role-based access control
- SID/catalog and capacity-based pricing
