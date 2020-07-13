RISE with SAP
Realize more value in RISE with SAP
Modern enterprises are continuing to adopt digital technologies to build businesses that are future ready. Cognizant’s Learn-Enable-Accelerate-Perform framework, powered by Cognizant® Intelligent Enterprise Platform, helps you adopt a value-driven approach for technology modernization, reimagine business processes and transform customer experiences.
As a launch partner of RISE with SAP, we help companies become future-ready with four key capabilities that drive transformation and innovation:
- Future-ready ERP powered by cloud
- Business process intelligence that drives process transformation
- Business technology platforms that extend solutions and deliver advanced analytics
- Business networks that extend capabilities beyond the core
Why Cognizant for RISE with SAP
- Our proven capabilities simplify the cloud modernization journey using tools, accelerators and an agile approach to set up cost-effective a modern digital foundation platform.
- Our Intelligent Enterprise Platform enables tangible business outcomes at every stage of your transformation journey, brings faster time to market and delivers superior business value.
- Our award-winning BTP solutions and business network accelerators provide a 360° view of business processes and seamlessly integrate with your IT core and other SaaS applications.
- Our expertise in digital engineering, partnerships with leading technology vendors and niche acquisitions drive continuous business process innovation in short cycle times.
Capabilities
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
Latest thinking
<p>“A week ago, we successfully upgraded the ERP system to SAP S/4HANA! A huge thank you and gratitude towards the app. Our 200 colleagues and consultants from Cognizant and SAP, who spent part of their Easter holiday ensuring a smooth migration. This is the largest IT project ever done with Corona, and then the conditions suddenly changed.</p> <p> It was a truly virtual migration as everyone was working from home from all corners of the world, participating in live Teams channels during the full migration. We clearly see the benefits of our global IT setup with colleagues supporting each other in a ONE global 24/7 virtual environment. Super impressive!”</p> <h6>Senior Director, Information Solutions, Leading Manufacturing Company in US</h6>
<p>“Cognizant were able to deliver a working SAP S/4HANA system for our new greenfield plant in a period of 15 months from RFP to go live, and nine months of active delivery. A core team of technical and functional analysts were supported by a much wider team to deliver the project in a remote working environment across eight time zones, enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. A fantastic achievement. Big THANKYOU to all involved.”</p> <h6>IT Solution Architect, A leading medical equipment manufacturing company</h6>
SHOWCASE
Featured work
- Education
- Automotive
Education
Business process transformation and digitalization of higher education
As transformation partner for an educational organization, we helped drive core modernization using Cognizant’s framework to future-proof the digital core on cloud and simplify end-to-end student lifecycle management.
Automotive
ERP solution enhances sales, vehicle after sales business and parts business processes
An integrated ERP-based solution helped an automotive company enable seamless integration of S/4HANA and other third-party systems. It also provides an easy to use, intuitive user experience for sales and after-sales processes and transactions.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.