RISE with SAP

<p>“A week ago, we successfully upgraded the ERP system to SAP S/4HANA! A huge thank you and gratitude towards the app. Our 200 colleagues and consultants from Cognizant and SAP, who spent part of their Easter holiday ensuring a smooth migration. This is the largest IT project ever done with Corona, and then the conditions suddenly changed.</p> <p> It was a truly virtual migration as everyone was working from home from all corners of the world, participating in live Teams channels during the full migration. We clearly see the benefits of our global IT setup with colleagues supporting each other in a ONE global 24/7 virtual environment. Super impressive!”</p> <h6>Senior Director, Information Solutions, Leading Manufacturing Company in US</h6>

<p>“Cognizant were able to deliver a working SAP S/4HANA system for our new greenfield plant in a period of 15 months from RFP to go live, and nine months of active delivery. A core team of technical and functional analysts were supported by a much wider team to deliver the project in a remote working environment across eight time zones, enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic. A fantastic achievement. Big THANKYOU to all involved.”</p> <h6>IT Solution Architect, A leading medical equipment manufacturing company</h6>