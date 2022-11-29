Digital tools for valuable insights

Our Intelligent Workplace Management System (IWMS) can increase operational efficiencies, reduce costs and optimize resources—all by providing you with tools and insights to better manage your assets, facilities and real estate portfolios.

Cognizant’s accelerators speed IWMS implementation by integrating data from multiple disparate systems to eliminate the need to start from scratch with portfolio data. Our offering includes strategic consulting, technology implementation, support services and hosting/cloud services. We can also help with partners’ technology implementations, such as IBM TRIRIGA.