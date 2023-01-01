The challenge

Global businesses increasingly find themselves investing heavily in data center infrastructure to keep track of sprawling IT operations. This was the case with Britvic, a British manufacturer of marquee soft drink brands. It needed to manage its data center footprint while reducing operational costs, achieving the agility to provision SAP systems on demand and lowering capital investment.

However, with a complex IT history built up over many years, the company also wanted to upgrade its SAP applications, migrate them to a hybrid cloud model with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and implement a robust disaster recovery system—all while minimizing disruption to the business. The company turned to Cognizant for help.