“I really appreciate your commitment and successful execution of our Cloud Adoption journey for our SAP application. The S/4HANA Managed Cloud Platform setup built on AWS is vital for the organization’s digital goals. The migration of our SAP application workloads to cloud has resulted in a cost savings of over 30%.”
—IT Manager, U.S.-based apparel and footwear giant
“We worked collaboratively with Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Practice to migrate our legacy SAP systems from on-premises data center into AWS Cloud successfully. Through this, we have managed to save around 50% to 60% of the infrastructure cost.”
—IT Portfolio Manager, Energy management and automation company
“By migrating our SAP DR Systems from on-premise to AWS, we estimate a financial economy of at least 20% on our annual infrastructure spend. Cognizant SAP Cloud team jointly worked with us and helped to migrate our SAP ERP Production Disaster Recovery Workloads from U.S. Data Center to AWS Cloud.”
—Corporate Communications Team, U.S.-based mass media company
“I would like to add my gratitude to the Cognizant team for all the hard work over the last year, including countless evenings and weekends. Delivering a project of this complexity with so few issues is a result of the discipline, dedication and leadership from everyone involved.”
—Director of IT Strategy & Delivery, Leading soft drinks company
Offerings
Optimizing SAP with AWS cloud
Cognizant’s experience in SAP on AWS hosting includes consulting, infrastructure services, architecting and executing SAP migration to AWS, and technical operations—all offered in a consumption-based pricing model.
Prepare and design
Cognizant provides top-notch consulting for migrating and deploying SAP applications on AWS, benchmarked against industry standards. Our cloud advisory service offering includes:
- Assessment and validation of cloud strategy with business and IT vision
- Framework and roadmap for AWS Cloud adoption for SAP applications
- Trusted consultancy on SAP Migration and deployment strategies
- Technical assessment of SAP on AWS with landscape planning and sizing
- SAP S/4HANA adoption on AWS, one-step S/4HANA conversion
- Architecture for SAP on AWS hosting, including high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions
Visualize a detailed end-state
Our unique SID-based pricing model for managed platform as a service (mPaaS) for SAP applications gives you a truly consumption-based pricing approach in managing technical operations of SAP systems on AWS. To design a fail-proof infrastructure architecture for deployment and migration of SAP to AWS, you must visualize the end-state with great detail. Cognizant helps you do so by capturing key business and security requirements, establishing a set of design principles to clarify objectives and priorities, and making design choices for SAP deployment on AWS. We help you leverage multiple advantages of operating SAP systems in AWS cloud, including:
- On-demand infrastructure provisioning
- Scheduled, automated and controlled startup and shutdown of SAP applications
- Automated backup management, monitoring and alerts
- Automated technical monitoring for optimizing operations and management costs
- Infrastructure cost budgeting, metering and control
- Elastic SAP applications with autoscaling
- DevOps for SAP on cloud
- One-click DR failover
- Role-based access control
- SID/catalog and capacity-based pricing
Accelerate,build, migrate, deploy
With AWS and other partners, Cognizant utilizes best practices for deploying your SAP landscape on AWS, for a greenfield implementation (SAP Cloud Fit) and migration of your existing on-premises SAP workloads (SAP Cloud Shift). With deep experience delivering SAP S/4HANA engagements on public cloud, we have configured business-critical systems such as SAP S/4HANA with 99.9%+ platform availability and fail-proof disaster recovery. Cognizant can improve your business agility, reduce TCO, accelerate provisioning and give you a zero-defect transition to cloud. We have invested in building Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation Framework and SAP HANA Assessment and Transformation Framework; combined, they help us swiftly adopt and execute your cloud strategy and speed your SAP migration from on-premises to cloud—eliminating high capital expenditure on SAP. Particularly, we can help with:
- Fast SAP migrations to AWS with SAP Rapid Migration
- Greenfield deployments of SAP landscape on AWS
- Modernization of infrastructure for SAP applications
- Deployment of high availability and disaster recovery solutions on AWS
- Integration of SAP applications on AWS with SAP Cloud Platform
Know your current status of modernization
Cognizant has delivered multiple high-profile SAP engagements, including SAP Cloud Hosting, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA adoption projects. You can trust us to help you take the first step towards SAP Cloud with our assessment workshops.
Our SAP Cloud assessment workshops for customers typically include:
- A 3-4-day cloud assessment session, conducted jointly by AWS and Cognizant, at your location
- Review and assessment of your current SAP landscape
- Discovery of how cloud technologies and Cognizant’s SAP migration and operations expertise can best help modernize your SAP systems
