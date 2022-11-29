Skip to main content Skip to footer
SAP on AWS
From doing digital to being digital

Cognizant works with organizations around the world to engineer robust, secure, cloud-based digital platforms on AWS that transform them into modern, digital enterprises. Our SAP on AWS Cloud solutions enable you to increase innovation, scale business services and improve operational agility.
Hosting SAP solutions on AWS can present challenges—from building a business case and defining the roadmap to choosing the best solution and migrating instances to integrate with your existing IT landscape. 
As a certified SAP Global Solutions Integrator, Cognizant offers you the partnership, experience, frameworks, tools and accelerators to overcome these challenges. 
Cognizant’s SAP on AWS Consulting team can orchestrate your SAP cloud migration end-to-end, whether it’s an isolated portion of your landscape—such as disaster recovery, or training or prototyping—or a fully provisioned S/4HANA cloud integration with ongoing managed platform as a service (mPaaS).
By deploying SAP on AWS, we can help your organization to:
  • Transform your SAP landscape into an agile, cost-efficient, scalable and secure platform 
  • Run better and respond faster to changing demands
  • Take advantage of new technologies and business models to enable digital core on cloud
  • Bring in greater operational agility
  • Improve IT governance with user-defined automation, zero-touch monitoring, and auto-remediation of the application environment
Cognizant achieves AWS SAP competency

The designation recognizes Cognizant as an AWS partner that has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in SAP implementation, migration and innovation on AWS cloud. Certified AWS SAP competency partners have the experience, tooling, methods and best practices to streamline client migrations or transformations.

AWS SAP Competency partner badge
“I really appreciate your commitment and successful execution of our Cloud Adoption journey for our SAP application. The S/4HANA Managed Cloud Platform setup built on AWS is vital for the organization’s digital goals. The migration of our SAP application workloads to cloud has resulted in a cost savings of over 30%.”
—IT Manager, U.S.-based apparel and footwear giant

SAP Platform-as-a-Service

“We worked collaboratively with Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Practice to migrate our legacy SAP systems from on-premises data center into AWS Cloud successfully. Through this, we have managed to save around 50% to 60% of the infrastructure cost.”
—IT Portfolio Manager, Energy management and automation company

SAP Rapid Migration to AWS

“By migrating our SAP DR Systems from on-premise to AWS, we estimate a financial economy of at least 20% on our annual infrastructure spend. Cognizant SAP Cloud team jointly worked with us and helped to migrate our SAP ERP Production Disaster Recovery Workloads from U.S. Data Center to AWS Cloud.”
—Corporate Communications Team, U.S.-based mass media company

Disaster Recovery on AWS

“I would like to add my gratitude to the Cognizant team for all the hard work over the last year, including countless evenings and weekends. Delivering a project of this complexity with so few issues is a result of the discipline, dedication and leadership from everyone involved.”
—Director of IT Strategy & Delivery, Leading soft drinks company

SAP Rapid Migration to AWS

Offerings

Optimizing SAP with AWS cloud

Cognizant’s experience in SAP on AWS hosting includes consulting, infrastructure services, architecting and executing SAP migration to AWS, and technical operations—all offered in a consumption-based pricing model.

Prepare and design

Cognizant provides top-notch consulting for migrating and deploying SAP applications on AWS, benchmarked against industry standards. Our cloud advisory service offering includes:

  • Assessment and validation of cloud strategy with business and IT vision
  • Framework and roadmap for AWS Cloud adoption for SAP applications
  • Trusted consultancy on SAP Migration and deployment strategies
  • Technical assessment of SAP on AWS with landscape planning and sizing
  • SAP S/4HANA adoption on AWS, one-step S/4HANA conversion
  • Architecture for SAP on AWS hosting, including high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR) solutions

Visualize a detailed end-state

Our unique SID-based pricing model for managed platform as a service (mPaaS) for SAP applications gives you a truly consumption-based pricing approach in managing technical operations of SAP systems on AWS. To design a fail-proof infrastructure architecture for deployment and migration of SAP to AWS, you must visualize the end-state with great detail. Cognizant helps you do so by capturing key business and security requirements, establishing a set of design principles to clarify objectives and priorities, and making design choices for SAP deployment on AWS. We help you leverage multiple advantages of operating SAP systems in AWS cloud, including:

  • On-demand infrastructure provisioning
  • Scheduled, automated and controlled startup and shutdown of SAP applications
  • Automated backup management, monitoring and alerts
  • Automated technical monitoring for optimizing operations and management costs
  • Infrastructure cost budgeting, metering and control
  • Elastic SAP applications with autoscaling
  • DevOps for SAP on cloud
  • One-click DR failover
  • Role-based access control
  • SID/catalog and capacity-based pricing

Accelerate,build, migrate, deploy

With AWS and other partners, Cognizant utilizes best practices for deploying your SAP landscape on AWS, for a greenfield implementation (SAP Cloud Fit) and migration of your existing on-premises SAP workloads (SAP Cloud Shift). With deep experience delivering SAP S/4HANA engagements on public cloud, we have configured business-critical systems such as SAP S/4HANA with 99.9%+ platform availability and fail-proof disaster recovery. Cognizant can improve your business agility, reduce TCO, accelerate provisioning and give you a zero-defect transition to cloud. We have invested in building Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation Framework and SAP HANA Assessment and Transformation Framework; combined, they help us swiftly adopt and execute your cloud strategy and speed your SAP migration from on-premises to cloud—eliminating high capital expenditure on SAP. Particularly, we can help with:

  • Fast SAP migrations to AWS with SAP Rapid Migration 
  • Greenfield deployments of SAP landscape on AWS
  • Modernization of infrastructure for SAP applications
  • Deployment of high availability and disaster recovery solutions on AWS
  • Integration of SAP applications on AWS with SAP Cloud Platform

Know your current status of modernization

Cognizant has delivered multiple high-profile SAP engagements, including SAP Cloud Hosting, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA adoption projects. You can trust us to help you take the first step towards SAP Cloud with our assessment workshops.

Our SAP Cloud assessment workshops for customers typically include:

  • A 3-4-day cloud assessment session, conducted jointly by AWS and Cognizant, at your location
  • Review and assessment of your current SAP landscape
  • Discovery of how cloud technologies and Cognizant’s SAP migration and operations expertise can best help modernize your SAP systems

Once in the cloud, lose the on-premises thinking

To realize the full array of benefits offered by the cloud, businesses need to change how they approach platform lifecycle management.

Man standing on hexagonal floor

Featured work

CONSUMER GOODS

SAP upgrade fortifies Britvic's cloud operations
Learn more
Abstract line connections

TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

Cloud migration optimizes ERC data performance
Learn more
Hand touching screen with abstract line connections

LIFE SCIENCES

AWS refreshes pharma company ops
Learn more
Technician holding sample in a lab

Cognizant recognized as a Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide

