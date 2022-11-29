SAP on AWS

Accelerate,build, migrate, deploy

With AWS and other partners, Cognizant utilizes best practices for deploying your SAP landscape on AWS, for a greenfield implementation (SAP Cloud Fit) and migration of your existing on-premises SAP workloads (SAP Cloud Shift). With deep experience delivering SAP S/4HANA engagements on public cloud, we have configured business-critical systems such as SAP S/4HANA with 99.9%+ platform availability and fail-proof disaster recovery. Cognizant can improve your business agility, reduce TCO, accelerate provisioning and give you a zero-defect transition to cloud. We have invested in building Cognizant’s SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation Framework and SAP HANA Assessment and Transformation Framework; combined, they help us swiftly adopt and execute your cloud strategy and speed your SAP migration from on-premises to cloud—eliminating high capital expenditure on SAP. Particularly, we can help with: