Our approach

Etex chose Cognizant to assess its hyperscale cloud solution and support the evaluation of solutions offered by Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. We assisted Etex to select the right target cloud platform based on several parameters that aligned to its future roadmap for both SAP and non-SAP workloads, and the choice was Microsoft Azure. We utilized our unique, accelerated, four-phase approach to cloud migration using the Cognizant SAP Cloud Assessment and Transformation (cCAT) framework for SAP cloud enablement. Our accelerators reduce the manual efforts of cloud design and leverage the substantial experience we have gained through executing SAP transformation projects in the cloud.

To reduce risk and minimize business disruption Cognizant used the Azure migrate tool (AMT) for application migration, which allowed Etex to retain hostnames and database types and versions. Cognizant also recommended a customized migration approach for each SAP product landscape based on the database product and size for optimal business downtime. Cognizant grouped tightly coupled systems in waves and performed migrations, one wave after another. This mitigated risk due to lower network bandwidth challenges.