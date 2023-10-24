The challenge
Etex, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a pioneer and global leader in new construction methods and lightweight construction materials. Working within a soon-to-expire infrastructure hosting contract for enterprise IT services, Etex sought a new partner that could offer more flexible, cost-effective terms. The existing contract used a pricing model that led to an undesirable automatic full month of billing. Additionally, the company wanted to migrate to a hyperscale cloud that offered agile data processing and greater flexibility and scalability. There were also network design complexities to be solved with a well architected migration design to avoid integration challenges. In summary, Etex wanted to migrate complex, large database SAP workloads from the incumbent data center to the target cloud with the least amount of downtime.