Transform legacy systems into AI-fueled innovation engines

Technology innovation is a necessary step

This shift cannot happen without a new type of systems architecture. AI will be infused into applications, with modular AI agents operating alongside software services to dynamically respond to individual user needs. AI-infused systems will understand user objectives in real-time, gather information and take required actions through APIs. The result: user experiences that are much closer to interacting with an expert human.

For most enterprises, a tall hurdle stands in the way of this progress: legacy systems. These aging systems exist for a reason, of course. They typically meet the operational needs of the business reasonably well (or did until recently); besides, they are complex and risky to replace. But they lack modern capabilities and the flexibility to be fully integrated with AI. The reality is that modern alternatives are far superior—and the rapidly rising importance of AI makes legacy systems’ shortcomings impossible to ignore.

The scale of this problem is difficult to overstate. One 2024 report found tech debt has a crippling effect on innovation and costs the US economy alone $1.52 trillion—and other estimates are even higher. And this is before we consider that many of today’s legacy systems will fade into obsolescence as users demand AI-infused capabilities.

Leaders have already learned that building next generation, AI-infused applications in a legacy system landscape is impracticable—slow and expensive. Functionality is constrained, operational risks are elevated, and development is drastically slowed.

Things get worse when you consider the use cases that are most attractive. Gen AI is uniquely powerful when tasked with unpredictable requests, working across multiple problem areas—that is, exactly the use cases that wreak havoc on legacy systems and data sources.

For these reasons and more, legacy systems should no longer be kept on life support as a problem to be dealt with later. The time to modernize in order to best leverage AI is now.