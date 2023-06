Our approach

The immediate goal of the project was to replace and automate repetitive manual activities with a zero-touch robotic process automation (RPA) solution for the processing of ICSRs submitted by consumers and monitored by pharmaceutical industry regulators.

In developing the RPA solution, however, we recognized that it could be a first step toward introducing automation in other areas of the organization. The RPA solution was completed and went live in just seven months. New automation efforts are in development to incorporate areas where more complex processing is needed, along with certain cognitive elements, including artificial intelligence and machine learning.