Our approach

In the back office, we redesigned the client’s billing and collection processes for faster and higher revenue realization. This included taking over insurance preauthorization verification and implementing proactive appeals. In the front office, Cognizant helped field sales representatives to confirm patient benefits eligibility before they release product, which improved collection rates.

We also developed a descriptive analytics dashboard to improve payer management, using historical data to score payers based on risk of denial or underpayment. Collaborating with the client, we integrated explanation of benefits data from payer websites for quick resolution of unapplied cash.