The challenge
A major orthopedic medical device manufacturer faced slowing revenue collections from healthcare payers. A lack of systems and process integration also made it difficult to identify or address root causes for the rising percentage of pended claims. Adding to its costs and collections woes, the manufacturer’s field sales representatives were not gathering insurance eligibility information before distributing products. The company needed to improve collections while reducing costs. It collaborated with Cognizant's life sciences technology experts for our front-to-back office expertise and our experience in medical device revenue cycle management.