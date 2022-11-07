Our approach

As one of the original sponsors that helped design the platform, Roche was already on the path to transforming its clinical trial collaboration with research sites on Cognizant SIP. Roche was also one of the early adopters of the Cognizant SIP Feasibility module, having recognized the need to harmonize the feasibility process for both external site stakeholders and internal study teams.

Site staff entered the necessary data about their facility set-up and equipment (in a feasibility questionnaire) so that they could access and register to use Cognizant SIP. With all core information in the platform, Roche could focus its feasibility questionnaires on protocol-specific questions to solicit high-value information, eliminating the need to ask sites to spend time and effort providing redundant information about their facilities. Similarly, for Roche’s internal teams, establishing a streamlined process would help them reach the ultimate goal of shaving time off the feasibility process to bring medicines to patients faster.