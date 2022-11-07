The challenge
An industry pioneer and veteran biotech, Roche, like other complex pharmaceutical organizations, struggled with complexity and consistency in its approach to clinical trial feasibility—leading to challenges for both site stakeholders and internal study teams. Roche’s use of multiple systems to conduct feasibility highlighted a lack of standardization and added to the inconsistency. Lack of system standardization resulted in the same questions sometimes being repeatedly asked of the same principal investigators (PIs), complicating an already time-consuming feasibility process. Internal study teams also suffered from not having a consistent, efficient process. Given that feasibility is performed infrequently on an as-needed basis, only when a new study is initiated, global and local study teams across different therapeutic areas often had no clear guidance on the process to follow or systems to use. To standardize its feasibility process, Roche implemented the Cognizant Shared Investigator Platform (SIP).