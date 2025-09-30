Case study
At a glance
Industry
Life sciences
Location
North America
Challenge
Support model stagnated under complex partner ecosystem, changing user profiles and outdated technology
Products and services
Cognizant WorkNEXT™, AI-driven virtual assistants, Nexthink and ServiceNow integration
Success highlights
- 45% reduction in user-to-contact ratio
- 20% improvement in end-user productivity through proactive and faster resolution
- Customer satisfaction scores consistently above 96%
The approach
Cognizant has been associated with this client for almost two decades, providing support in application services, cloud, infrastructure, security and end-user computing services.
Cognizant leveraged its WorkNEXT™ suite to transform the digital workplace for a client facing fragmented support models and rising operational costs. WorkNEXT™’s modular, experience-led architecture helped deliver measurable improvements in employee experience and operational resilience. Our approach involved leveraging advanced technologies such as AI-driven virtual assistants, interactive voice response and Nexthink and ServiceNow integration, which enabled real-time support and automation. This approach shortened issue resolution, streamlined service delivery and allowed for a modernized digital workplace suitable for hybrid work environments.
Cognizant implemented a total ticket ownership process at the enterprise level, delivering experience-level metrics powered by innovative transformation and technologies. This process builds a service culture around ownership and accountability that improves user satisfaction and experience. It is the practice of assigning full responsibility for a support request or ticket to a single agent from the moment it is received until it is resolved.
We created a UX command center for continuously monitoring and addressing user needs. Supporting over 100,000 users across more than 40 countries with over 240 sites, Cognizant manages over 120,000 end-user devices with a team of over 550 specialized associates. This extensive support network ensures seamless operations and addresses a wide range of technical challenges.
Cognizant’s agile process included implementing over 200 continuous-improvement themes and transformations. Other highlights of our approach included:
- Sourcing model consolidation to an outcome-based managed services model
- End-user technology modernization and automation
- Cost reduction without compromising on quality
- Proactive DEXops that enabled a one-click solution
With our approach, we helped our client achieve a significant reduction in demand and consistently improved user experience.
Business outcomes
The approach, driven by the UX command center, delivered impactful business outcomes including improved first-contact resolution, cost reduction without compromising quality and significant enhancements in self-service and live agent chat efficiency. The client was able to shift successfully from siloed end-user support to a unified end-user experience.
Measurable outcomes include:
- 45% reduction in user-to-contact ratio
- 20% improvement in end-user productivity through proactive and faster resolution,
- Customer satisfaction scores consistently above 96%
- Over 79% first-call resolutions due to integrated team efforts
- Over 17K application crashes eliminated with approximately 700 hours saved
- 60% improvement in self-service through interactive video-based knowledge support
- 44% reduction in live-agent chat with introduction of an AI-based virtual agent
With Cognizant, the client realized substantial cost reduction while delivering superior experience.