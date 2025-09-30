An American multinational pharmaceutical company, among the top five globally, was managing a complex partner ecosystem comprising 32 partners across three continents. However, it was struggling with a disjointed support model. Its traditional service level agreements and overabundance of localized and fragmented processes led to a lack of supplier and stakeholder governance, unpredictable costs and negligible focus on new technologies, missing growth opportunities made possible through digital transformation and modernization solutions.

Other factors our client faced included increased ticket volume due to upgrades, migrations and new-service onboarding as well as acquisitions and divestures.

These issues affected end-user experience and increased resolution wait times, resulting in decreased end-user productivity. The client aimed to transform its support model and meet these objectives:

Improve the end-user experience

Implement service standardization across the globe

Adopt technology to achieve operational excellence

Reduce lead times and streamline service delivery

Create a digital workplace suitable for new-generation hybrid work

Increase quality and service maturity with cost reduction

The client sought a partner to help make these goals achievable.