Case study
Life sciences case study

Global pharmaceutical transforms workplace through experience observability

Modernization increases end-user productivity by 20% and improves customer satisfaction scores to over 96%

At a glance

Industry
Life sciences

Location
 North America

Challenge
Support model stagnated under complex partner ecosystem, changing user profiles and outdated technology

Products and services
Cognizant WorkNEXT™, AI-driven virtual assistants, Nexthink and ServiceNow integration

Success highlights

  • 45% reduction in user-to-contact ratio
  • 20% improvement in end-user productivity through proactive and faster resolution
  • Customer satisfaction scores consistently above 96%

The challenge

An American multinational pharmaceutical company, among the top five globally, was managing a complex partner ecosystem comprising 32 partners across three continents. However, it was struggling with a disjointed support model. Its traditional service level agreements and overabundance of localized and fragmented processes led to a lack of supplier and stakeholder governance, unpredictable costs and negligible focus on new technologies, missing growth opportunities made possible through digital transformation and modernization solutions. 

Other factors our client faced included increased ticket volume due to upgrades, migrations and new-service onboarding as well as acquisitions and divestures. 

These issues affected end-user experience and increased resolution wait times, resulting in decreased end-user productivity. The client aimed to transform its support model and meet these objectives:

  • Improve the end-user experience
  • Implement service standardization across the globe
  • Adopt technology to achieve operational excellence 
  • Reduce lead times and streamline service delivery
  • Create a digital workplace suitable for new-generation hybrid work
  • Increase quality and service maturity with cost reduction

The client sought a partner to help make these goals achievable. 

The approach

Cognizant has been associated with this client for almost two decades, providing support in application services, cloud, infrastructure, security and end-user computing services.

Cognizant leveraged its WorkNEXT™ suite to transform the digital workplace for a client facing fragmented support models and rising operational costs. WorkNEXT™’s modular, experience-led architecture helped deliver measurable improvements in employee experience and operational resilience. Our approach involved leveraging advanced technologies such as AI-driven virtual assistants, interactive voice response and Nexthink and ServiceNow integration, which enabled real-time support and automation. This approach shortened issue resolution, streamlined service delivery and allowed for a modernized digital workplace suitable for hybrid work environments. 

Cognizant implemented a total ticket ownership process at the enterprise level, delivering experience-level metrics powered by innovative transformation and technologies. This process builds a service culture around ownership and accountability that improves user satisfaction and experience. It is the practice of assigning full responsibility for a support request or ticket to a single agent from the moment it is received until it is resolved.

We created a UX command center for continuously monitoring and addressing user needs. Supporting over 100,000 users across more than 40 countries with over 240 sites, Cognizant manages over 120,000 end-user devices with a team of over 550 specialized associates. This extensive support network ensures seamless operations and addresses a wide range of technical challenges.

our approach

Cognizant’s agile process included implementing over 200 continuous-improvement themes and transformations. Other highlights of our approach included:

  • Sourcing model consolidation to an outcome-based managed services model
  • End-user technology modernization and automation
  • Cost reduction without compromising on quality
  • Proactive DEXops that enabled a one-click solution 

With our approach, we helped our client achieve a significant reduction in demand and consistently improved user experience. 

Business outcomes

The approach, driven by the UX command center, delivered impactful business outcomes including improved first-contact resolution, cost reduction without compromising quality and significant enhancements in self-service and live agent chat efficiency. The client was able to shift successfully from siloed end-user support to a unified end-user experience.

Measurable outcomes include:

  • 45% reduction in user-to-contact ratio
  • 20% improvement in end-user productivity through proactive and faster resolution, 
  • Customer satisfaction scores consistently above 96%
  • Over 79% first-call resolutions due to integrated team efforts 
  • Over 17K application crashes eliminated with approximately 700 hours saved
  • 60% improvement in self-service through interactive video-based knowledge support
  • 44% reduction in live-agent chat with introduction of an AI-based virtual agent

With Cognizant, the client realized substantial cost reduction while delivering superior experience.

