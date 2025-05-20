Tackling medication nonadherence with advanced technologies



3 . Personalize content, support and supplementary services through generative AI

Adherence is a dynamic issue. Unfortunately, the simple act of missing a single dose with little or no noticeable change can erode the treatment plan. This is why it’s so important that adherence programs are not one-size-fits-all: patients rarely fit into the same category from week to week or month to month.

While personalized experiences may have been difficult to achieve at scale in the past, the advent of intelligent automation and generative AI offers pharma companies the ability to customize many patient interactions, whether text, in-app alert, email, or even in-pharmacy offer.

For example, one global pharmaceutical company leveraged generative AI to personalize email campaigns through dynamic modular content based on the individual’s behavior, preferences, motivations and goals. Patients who received the dynamic emails had an adherence rate of 87.8%, versus 78.3% for those who did not.

Personalized outreach can be used to effectively address almost all factors surrounding intentional nonadherence. For example, a pharma company may notice that a patient with a chronic disease is skipping medication at regular intervals. While this could be simple forgetfulness, it may also be a deliberate action meant to stretch a prescription when money is tight. In this case, the company could proactively reach out with information about a payment support program or offer discounts to help improve adherence.

4 . Leverage agentic AI to simplify and guide the patient experience

Managing chronic conditions or complex treatment plans can be overwhelming for patients, which can lead to gaps in adherence. With the help of AI agents, it’s possible to lighten the load of patients and caregivers by managing high-friction parts of the patient experience.

For example, a virtual nurse agent could provide medication reminders or symptom monitoring. A care coordinator agent could help schedule follow-up appointments, assist with transportation and coordinate between providers.

Agents can also be created to assist with administrative issues such as financial assistance, insurance coordination and pharmacy management.

Connecting digital touchpoints to create an intervention ecosystem

As with any consumer campaign, the most effective adherence strategies are those that deliver personalized messages connected across multiple channels. Mobile apps, connected health devices, intelligent chatbots and even simple text reminders can work together to create a "surround sound" experience, ensuring the right message or prompt reaches the patient at the right moment.

For pharma companies, creating this intervention ecosystem can also include developing patient programs in conjunction with other stakeholders, such as payers, providers or pharmacies, as well as programs for caregivers, such as parents caring for children, adult children caring for elderly parents, or spouses and partners caring for one another. Creating multiple touchpoints for both patients and their support systems can strengthen the sense of community and collaboration, helping to build trust and drive more meaningful, lasting outcomes.

For example, Aetna’s Rx Healthy Outcomes combines value-based insurance strategies with proactive pharmacist engagement to improve medication adherence after a heart attack or cardiac procedure. Pharmaceutical companies could potentially incorporate some of the above applications, such as a dynamic content campaign or AI-enabled pharmacy support agent, to expand and enhance existing program services.

By working together and using technology, it is possible for pharma companies to begin to tackle medication adherence—one text, alert, email or agent at a time.

