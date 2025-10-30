Global life sciences company saves $12M with IT rebuild

In June 2023, a leading life sciences company announced its spin-off from its parent organization, requiring full operational independence by December 2024. The task was to build a modern IT estate from scratch—across 90 countries and 19,000 employees—with no access to legacy systems or documentation.

The opportunities this transition presented to our client were significant, but so were the risks. Delays in provisioning, data center interconnects and infrastructure setup would lead to contractual penalties and business disruption. The company turned to Cognizant to lead this transformation, building on a trusted partnership and our proven ability to deliver complex change at scale.