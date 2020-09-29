  1. Industries
A office reception with a circular desk, complemented by green plants.

STEP INTO THE FUTURE

Experience the leading-edge of health sciences innovation

Welcome to the Health Sciences Innovation Center

A state-of-the-art exploratory environment focused on solving healthcare and life sciences problems of today, with solutions from tomorrow.

<h3>6,250 square feet of unbound innovation</h3> <p>The healthcare and life sciences industries are transforming rapidly, driven by evolving customer expectations in a post-COVID world and advancements in artificial intelligence.<br> <br> The name of the game is no longer “catch-up”: It’s about staying one step ahead.<br> <br> The Health Sciences Innovation Center (Chennai, India) is a testament to this vision—a fully equipped facility that fosters collaboration between clients, technology partners, start-ups and academia to develop future-proof solutions.</p>
Reimagining the entire healthcare value chain

Innovation with focus and purpose—that's the driving principle behind the Health Sciences Innovation Center. The facility is divided into exclusive zones, with each zone highlighting distinct areas of the health sciences value chain.

<h3>Our capabilities</h3>
Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence for real-world outcomes

Transform with AI by improving diagnostics, accelerating drug discovery, enabling personalized treatments and supporting remote healthcare.
Prescriptive analytics

Optimizing healthcare decisions

Recommend the best course of action for patient outcomes by leveraging data and algorithms. Forecast future trends and prescribe optimal treatments, interventions and resource allocations.
Immersive technologies

Reimagining healthcare environments

Simulate complex procedures and training exercises in risk-free environments that are virtually created. Visualize and plan surgeries while improving patient outcomes every time.
Robotics

Enhancing precision and efficiency

Reduce human errors in critical medical procedures, such as surgeries, diagnostics and patient care. Develop advanced prosthetics that are engineered with higher efficiency for real-world applications.
Digital twins

Revolutionizing experimental practices

Simulate treatment outcomes with greater efficiency without the associated risks. Create personalized drugs based on digital replicas of patient’s physiology and offer customized care.
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.

