<h3>6,250 square feet of unbound innovation</h3> <p>The healthcare and life sciences industries are transforming rapidly, driven by evolving customer expectations in a post-COVID world and advancements in artificial intelligence.<br> <br> The name of the game is no longer “catch-up”: It’s about staying one step ahead.<br> <br> The Health Sciences Innovation Center (Chennai, India) is a testament to this vision—a fully equipped facility that fosters collaboration between clients, technology partners, start-ups and academia to develop future-proof solutions.</p>

A state-of-the-art exploratory environment focused on solving healthcare and life sciences problems of today, with solutions from tomorrow.

Innovation with focus and purpose—that's the driving principle behind the Health Sciences Innovation Center. The facility is divided into exclusive zones, with each zone highlighting distinct areas of the health sciences value chain.

Simulate treatment outcomes with greater efficiency without the associated risks. Create personalized drugs based on digital replicas of patient’s physiology and offer customized care.

Reduce human errors in critical medical procedures, such as surgeries, diagnostics and patient care. Develop advanced prosthetics that are engineered with higher efficiency for real-world applications.

Simulate complex procedures and training exercises in risk-free environments that are virtually created. Visualize and plan surgeries while improving patient outcomes every time.

Recommend the best course of action for patient outcomes by leveraging data and algorithms. Forecast future trends and prescribe optimal treatments, interventions and resource allocations.

Transform with AI by improving diagnostics, accelerating drug discovery, enabling personalized treatments and supporting remote healthcare.

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.

