Health Sciences Innovation Center
<h3>6,250 square feet of unbound innovation</h3> <p>The healthcare and life sciences industries are transforming rapidly, driven by evolving customer expectations in a post-COVID world and advancements in artificial intelligence.<br> <br> The name of the game is no longer “catch-up”: It’s about staying one step ahead.<br> <br> The Health Sciences Innovation Center (Chennai, India) is a testament to this vision—a fully equipped facility that fosters collaboration between clients, technology partners, start-ups and academia to develop future-proof solutions.</p>
<h3>Our capabilities</h3>
Artificial intelligence
Artificial intelligence for real-world outcomes
Transform with AI by improving diagnostics, accelerating drug discovery, enabling personalized treatments and supporting remote healthcare.
Prescriptive analytics
Optimizing healthcare decisions
Recommend the best course of action for patient outcomes by leveraging data and algorithms. Forecast future trends and prescribe optimal treatments, interventions and resource allocations.
Immersive technologies
Reimagining healthcare environments
Simulate complex procedures and training exercises in risk-free environments that are virtually created. Visualize and plan surgeries while improving patient outcomes every time.
Robotics
Enhancing precision and efficiency
Reduce human errors in critical medical procedures, such as surgeries, diagnostics and patient care. Develop advanced prosthetics that are engineered with higher efficiency for real-world applications.
Digital twins
Revolutionizing experimental practices
Simulate treatment outcomes with greater efficiency without the associated risks. Create personalized drugs based on digital replicas of patient’s physiology and offer customized care.
Take the first step
Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities is vast and growing.
Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.