Avasant Veeva Digital Services 2025 RadarView
Cognizant named Leader in Avasant’s Veeva Digital Services 2025 RadarView

This recognition is a testament to Cognizant's deep expertise, innovation and impact in the life sciences domain. Our comprehensive Veeva services practice spans both Development and Commercial Cloud, supported by a mature CoE and sizeable pool of certified professionals, including Vault, CRM and module-specific experts. Cognizant's focus on user experience, regulatory automation and omnichannel engagement positions us as a trusted partner for life sciences companies navigating the future of digital health.

Avasant Leader badge 2025
