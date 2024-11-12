How medtech can overcome the top challenges of using AI

In a recent survey that we conducted in partnership with Microsoft, 86% of medtech decision-makers in the US said they’re enthusiastic about the prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) for their business. But is that excitement driving action?

While it seems almost everyone can agree AI will play a pivotal role in enabling rapid innovation and improving the safety, effectiveness, accuracy and quality control of medtech products, far fewer companies are ready to deploy this technology at scale today.

In our research, medtech companies spoke to the top challenges of using AI: complex and evolving regulatory requirements, data privacy and security concerns and a mounting talent shortage.

While there is no easy fix to these issues, our analysis suggests there are effective ways to mitigate them in the short term while also setting up businesses for longer-term success.

Resolving challenges of AI in medtech

Here are several outside-the-box strategies to help overcome the three biggest challenges facing medtech companies when it comes to AI: regulation, data and talent.

1. Use existing regulatory frameworks to build the AI muscle that will enable a swift response to future changes.

The US medtech industry is grappling with growing—and often conflicting—regulatory pressures. As stringent and inconsistent regulations are rolled out across states, many medtech leaders are uncertain about how AI will integrate into this complex landscape.

But companies that take a “wait and see” approach in the name of regulatory uncertainty will miss out on using this technology for competitive advantage.

There are three things to keep in mind when it comes to navigating the regulatory landscape:

Existing regulatory frameworks are already in place. Rules from the Food & Drug Administration, as well as global regulatory agencies, provide a reasonable foundation from which companies can begin to test and build with this technology. In areas where US regulations are not yet fully mature, the medical device industry may look to the EU’s AI Act, adopted in June 2023, to understand the path to compliance that likely lies ahead in the US.



The regulatory environment is always evolving. In the US, that evolution starts with the White House’s Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights, which led to an October 2023 Executive Order on the Safe, Secure and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence across all US agencies. Critically, the executive order may eventually trigger additional reporting requirements for life sciences companies. For example, medtech developers may have to consider not only the FDA’s guidelines but also those of, say, Homeland Security or the Federal Trade Commission.



Ethical compliance is essential. There’s a broader public interest in AI that companies will have to consider when integrating AI in their products and operations. In addition to governmental standards, there will also be social standards driven by non-public and quasi-public groups. Case in point: the Vatican’s AI Ethics Book, which advocates for integrating ethical standards into technology and businesses from their inception.

Our advice is to leverage the established regulatory frameworks to launch training programs that will help get the organization AI-ready. Ensuring AI literacy across teams—whether in product design, engineering or field support—is a crucial step in addressing both existing and future regulations.

A good resource is Stanford University’s framework for grading compliance of LLMs against the EU AI Act. Medtech companies could use this framework to identify the rules they’ll need to address when introducing AI into their own products.

Medtech organizations should also identify external experts that can serve as partners to guide compliance efforts and help develop the internal policies needed to ensure strong governance, safety and security.