Investment manager ensures a seamless move to the cloud

A leading global investment management firm needed assurance that its cloud migration would be flawless. Cognizant’s stress testing provided valuable peace of mind.

At a glance

Industry
Capital Markets

Challenge

Test and validate all aspects of a planned massive cloud migration to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for portfolio managers, traders and clients.

Success Highlights

  • 50 business workflows automated
  • 20 workstreams covered
  • 100+ subject matter experts involved

The challenge

For years, the technology platform of a leading global investment firm, which manages over $1.5 trillion in assets, was built on an on-premises software solution: Charles River Development version 9.6 powered the firm’s servers.

The firm was looking to migrate the entirety of its front- and back-office applications from on-premises servers to the cloud, using the Charles River Investment Management Solution (CRIMS) 23R2 solution. This software as a service (SaaS) software automates front-, middle- and back-office processes for buy-side firms, helping enable accurate and timely investment decision support.

Since CRIMS would manage the firm’s critical applications, it was imperative that the migration occurred seamlessly and transparently to stakeholders, and that the cloud platform was stable and reliable from the get-go. For these reasons, the firm called in Cognizant to conduct comprehensive testing and validation of the new platform. 

Our approach

The client had a strict, tight timeline for this high-priority cloud migration of its applications. Cognizant was integrally involved in end-to-end testing of the entire CRIMS cloud migration. 

To facilitate and streamline product testing, we automated more than 50 flows and developed a reusable framework for testing the IT environment to support multi-currency, multi-region (North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific) implementation of CRIMS. Among specific tasks were to:

  • Create scenarios to validate privileges assigned to portfolio managers and traders
  • Set holdings test data to cover system-defined modeling rules for portfolio managers’ accounts
  • Validate manager approval flows for single-flow, program-flow and multi-flow trades
  • Ensure effective business processes and 360-degree automation in testing both system integration and customer user acceptance
Mission-critical custom applications

A top project priority—and thus, a key to Cognizant’s approach—was testing and validating dozens of custom-built applications that enabled the firm’s portfolio managers and traders to accomplish everyday, rules-based tasks. This included:

  • Building end-to-end business flows and scenarios
  • Validating all functionalities provided by the custom applications
  • Verifying rules, formulas, holdings and integration between CRIMS and the custom applications

Business outcomes

With Cognizant’s stress testing of the CRIMS software completed, the firm was able to meet its deadline to migrate applications from on-premises servers to the cloud. The firm has also:

  • Automated 80% of data and application programming interfaces (APIs), resulting in a substantial improvement in test execution efficiency and productivity
  • Automated 60% of user interface (UI) scripts, enabling end–to-end validation of major business workflows and minimizing manual involvement
  • Uncovered 40% of defects during technical testing, via UI regression automation coverage
The above accomplishments have facilitated timely, end-to-end validation of major business workflows—such as portfolio modeling and order generation—for portfolio managers, trade analysts and clients, while detecting defects earlier with reduced manual effort. 

By validating that the cloud migration was achieved properly and with high quality, and that key features worked as planned, Cognizant added considerable business value for the investment management firm—improving performance, saving costs and giving the client peace of mind.