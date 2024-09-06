Case study
At a glance
Industry
Capital Markets
Challenge
Test and validate all aspects of a planned massive cloud migration to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for portfolio managers, traders and clients.
Success Highlights
- 50 business workflows automated
- 20 workstreams covered
- 100+ subject matter experts involved
Our approach
The client had a strict, tight timeline for this high-priority cloud migration of its applications. Cognizant was integrally involved in end-to-end testing of the entire CRIMS cloud migration.
To facilitate and streamline product testing, we automated more than 50 flows and developed a reusable framework for testing the IT environment to support multi-currency, multi-region (North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific) implementation of CRIMS. Among specific tasks were to:
- Create scenarios to validate privileges assigned to portfolio managers and traders
- Set holdings test data to cover system-defined modeling rules for portfolio managers’ accounts
- Validate manager approval flows for single-flow, program-flow and multi-flow trades
- Ensure effective business processes and 360-degree automation in testing both system integration and customer user acceptance
Mission-critical custom applications
A top project priority—and thus, a key to Cognizant’s approach—was testing and validating dozens of custom-built applications that enabled the firm’s portfolio managers and traders to accomplish everyday, rules-based tasks. This included:
- Building end-to-end business flows and scenarios
- Validating all functionalities provided by the custom applications
- Verifying rules, formulas, holdings and integration between CRIMS and the custom applications
Business outcomes
With Cognizant’s stress testing of the CRIMS software completed, the firm was able to meet its deadline to migrate applications from on-premises servers to the cloud. The firm has also:
- Automated 80% of data and application programming interfaces (APIs), resulting in a substantial improvement in test execution efficiency and productivity
- Automated 60% of user interface (UI) scripts, enabling end–to-end validation of major business workflows and minimizing manual involvement
- Uncovered 40% of defects during technical testing, via UI regression automation coverage