For years, the technology platform of a leading global investment firm, which manages over $1.5 trillion in assets, was built on an on-premises software solution: Charles River Development version 9.6 powered the firm’s servers.

The firm was looking to migrate the entirety of its front- and back-office applications from on-premises servers to the cloud, using the Charles River Investment Management Solution (CRIMS) 23R2 solution. This software as a service (SaaS) software automates front-, middle- and back-office processes for buy-side firms, helping enable accurate and timely investment decision support.

Since CRIMS would manage the firm’s critical applications, it was imperative that the migration occurred seamlessly and transparently to stakeholders, and that the cloud platform was stable and reliable from the get-go. For these reasons, the firm called in Cognizant to conduct comprehensive testing and validation of the new platform.