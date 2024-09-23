A private equity asset manager generated big returns from its investments, but preparation of the funds’ quarterly investor updates weighed it down.

With fund data tracked in Excel-based spreadsheets, it took days to convert the performance data into reports for the firm’s 50-plus funds. Validation required tedious, line by line manual review. Worse, the problem spiraled as the firm’s successful investment strategies led to new funds and more reports.

To control the headcount growth needed to generate the reports, Cognizant recommended an agile, automated process. The new process would enable portfolio managers to prepare data quickly and accurately and create easily downloadable reports for the funds’ limited partners as well as data and trade analysts.