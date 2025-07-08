Our client is one of the largest health insurers, with tens of millions of members and over 36,000 contact center agents. Their services include medical, pharmaceutical, dental, behavioral health, long-term care and disability plans.

Due to their use of multiple platforms for its contact center, our client needed to overcome several challenges, including:

High licensing, maintenance and operations costs.

Complex management across platforms, requiring additional skilled maintenance resources.

Difficult setup to allow working from anywhere.

Security challenges.

Business continuity and disaster recovery.

Time-consuming manual data entry for large volumes, leading to slow processing and higher error risks.

Data collection from multiple sources lacking seamless integration, causing inefficiencies and inconsistencies.

Switching between platforms for different tasks significantly slowed agent productivity and increased interaction handling time. With data scattered across platforms, our client struggled to obtain a unified view of member interactions. They also needed to modernize their IT infrastructure to reduce the risk of hardware failures and accelerate service scalability. They sought a scalable solution to streamline data analysis, reduce operation costs, enhance member service, and boost contact center agent productivity.