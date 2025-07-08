Case study
At a glance
Industry
Healthcare
Location
US
Challenge
Complex contact center platform management leading to high operations costs and reduced agent productivity.
Products and services
Genesys Cloud, Amazon Connect, AWS Services (LEX, Lambda, DynamoDB and S3), Salesforce CRM Analytics.
Success Highlights
- Over 30,000 associates and agents across all eight lines of business have successfully migrated to Genesys Cloud and Amazon Connect from multiple contact center platforms.
- 5% increase in patient engagement rates from the adoption of digital channels.
- 20% decrease in manual interventions per week due to automated data processing system implementation.
- 2% decrease in average handling times for calls.
Our approach
Our health insurer client aimed to deliver superior omnichannel member experiences using next-gen technology such as cloud, AI, and ML. They sought a Genesys Cloud migration for their multiple contact center platforms. Cognizant’s trusted partnerships with Genesys and Salesforce, 24/7 support, and innovative use of next-gen tech for automation and continuous improvements made us the preferred partner for their migration.
As part of our engagement with the client,
Voice transformation:
- Migrated voice channels to Genesys Cloud, enabling voice and screen recording with Amazon S3 for compliance, and developed the UI for accessing recordings.
- Built dynamic IVR call flows and tools for bulk additions/updates to Genesys Cloud objects and provided auto-provisioning of agents via SCIM (System for Cross-Domain Identity Management) with Microsoft Azure.
- Created multilingual voice surveys for customer satisfaction metrics.
- Implemented outbound dialer with various campaign types for the contact center.
Digital channel enablement:
- Implemented a new SMS channel and integrated it with Amazon Dynamo DB for member context retention.
- Developed web messaging system with chatbot functionality and integrated Google Maps with agent screen pop-ups to provide customer location.
- Used AWS Lambda to encrypt member PHI data.
Personalized insights:
- Built a customized reporting solution to meet business requirements and minimize Genesys licensing costs.
AI powered analytics through Salesforce CRM:
- Implemented Salesforce CRM Analytics to help our client utilize descriptive and predictive intelligence for data analysis and visualization. Key features include AI-powered insights, customizable dashboards and reports, and collaboration features. The solution supported:
- Sales pipeline analysis and lead generation identification.
- Segmentation by analyzing member data such as demographics, web engagement and purchase history.
- Market analysis and strategy by monitoring website traffic, lead generation and conversion rates.
Business outcomes
With our solutions, our health insurer client increased self-service to reduce demands on their contact center staff. They are now elevating member satisfaction using conversational AI, boost agent productivity by providing more member information, and drive business metrics such as average handling time and member satisfaction to create more streamlined and memorable experiences for their members.
We also provided our client’s end users with actionable insights using a single pane of glass and by integrating with analytics visualizations into the Salesforce UI. These interactive visualizations will enable them to analyze raw data and enhance decision-making.