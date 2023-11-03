Skip to main content Skip to footer
Case study

The challenge

A global leader in financial protection benefits helps millions of people gain affordable access to disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits through the workplace. With approximately 39 million customers, it handled more than 35,000 calls, 1,000 emails and 100 customer service chats per day. The client had high average handle and call wait times and limited self-service options, which led to agents handling most calls, leaving less time for employees to focus on more complex issues. The company needed a scalable and digital-ready solution to reduce the number of abandoned calls and create more consistent customer experiences. It wanted to standardize its technologies in different business units and migrate its on-premises customer service application to the cloud to reduce costs, boost loyalty and improve productivity for more than 2,200 agents. It wanted an omnichannel hyperpersonalized customer experience built on Amazon Connect.

Our approach

As one of Amazon Connect’s largest global strategic partners, with a specialized practice focusing on technology and business transformation, Cognizant was the preferred partner for the client’s needs.  We helped the company transform its contact center across 10 lines of business (LOBs) for customer and employee engagement and assessed all the leading cloud platforms, mapping them against client requirements before recommending the best fit.

We completed the migration of the company’s virtual benefits counselor (VBC) LOB onto the Amazon Connect platform and implemented the new cloud contact center platform with Cognizant Intelligent Interactions (CII), our in-house engineering suite for Amazon Connect transformation engagements. We enabled the base Amazon Connect platform with self-service capabilities (chat and voice) and integrated it with the company’s policy management system. We also helped create custom contact center applications to improve adoption, usability and employee experiences. After the completion of the VBC migration, we provided continual application and infrastructural support around the clock for the client’s migrated LOBs.

Due to our accelerated rollout cycle of Amazon Connect, our client achieved faster time to value and cut total cost of operations with a digital transformation, including self-service options. Cognizant’s solutions drove the digital transformation roadmap for the client while addressing its challenges and integrating standardized platforms within complex landscapes. We helped the company deliver better experiences, creating deeper and more impactful customer relationships that will improve financial results for years to come.

9%

reduction in calls after migration

25%

decrease in average handling time

~28%

self-service containment rate