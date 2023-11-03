The challenge
A global leader in financial protection benefits helps millions of people gain affordable access to disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits through the workplace. With approximately 39 million customers, it handled more than 35,000 calls, 1,000 emails and 100 customer service chats per day. The client had high average handle and call wait times and limited self-service options, which led to agents handling most calls, leaving less time for employees to focus on more complex issues. The company needed a scalable and digital-ready solution to reduce the number of abandoned calls and create more consistent customer experiences. It wanted to standardize its technologies in different business units and migrate its on-premises customer service application to the cloud to reduce costs, boost loyalty and improve productivity for more than 2,200 agents. It wanted an omnichannel hyperpersonalized customer experience built on Amazon Connect.