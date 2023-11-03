Our approach

As one of Amazon Connect’s largest global strategic partners, with a specialized practice focusing on technology and business transformation, Cognizant was the preferred partner for the client’s needs. We helped the company transform its contact center across 10 lines of business (LOBs) for customer and employee engagement and assessed all the leading cloud platforms, mapping them against client requirements before recommending the best fit.

We completed the migration of the company’s virtual benefits counselor (VBC) LOB onto the Amazon Connect platform and implemented the new cloud contact center platform with Cognizant Intelligent Interactions (CII), our in-house engineering suite for Amazon Connect transformation engagements. We enabled the base Amazon Connect platform with self-service capabilities (chat and voice) and integrated it with the company’s policy management system. We also helped create custom contact center applications to improve adoption, usability and employee experiences. After the completion of the VBC migration, we provided continual application and infrastructural support around the clock for the client’s migrated LOBs.