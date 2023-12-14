Our approach

The client engaged with Cognizant to rationalize its complex contact center technology landscape, and improve call resolution and member experience metrics. We upgraded the company’s contact center platform to the latest digitally compatible Genesys solution to provide superior agent and member experiences in its contact centers. After reviewing potential conversational AI options, Cognizant recommended Kore.ai based on its strategic alignment, future product roadmap, cost of implementation and usage, time to market and ease of use.

Our team analyzed the client’s existing call and chat conversations, trends in key topics and frequent utterances, and identified top use cases for self-service. Cognizant trained and fine-tuned the grammar for more than 10 use cases across orders, payments, claims, prescriptions, online issues, billing and benefits. We engineered the AI solution deployment in phases, prioritizing business users, call drivers based on impact to call volume, and rollout time. We also engaged linguistic experts to test the system with various tones and pitches real callers would use to validate the member experience.