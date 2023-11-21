Volkswagen Group Ireland transforms CX with cloud

Skip to main content Skip to footer
Case study

The challenge

Volkswagen Group, one of the world’s most recognizable automotive manufacturers, is undergoing a major multi-year business transformation to become a software-driven mobility provider. It’s a shift that requires a revamp of the way it manages relationships with its dealer network and end consumers.

As part of that transformation, Volkswagen Group Ireland is seeking to streamline and improve the way its 520,000 customers and dealers experience its contact center. A legacy, on-premises call center platform was undermining the customer experience (CX) for callers and agents alike. A modern, integrated, omnichannel platform was needed.

Our approach

The modernization project involved moving from the legacy platform to Salesforce Service Cloud Voice handled by Amazon Connect, and full integration into the Salesforce agent desktop. Cognizant was selected to lead and deliver the project, based on our track record of successful Salesforce implementations and proven expertise in integrating multi-vendor environments. 

We held workshops with contact center supervisors, operations leads and agents to understand the issues caused by the existing platform. Based on those findings, we developed streamlined call flows and a new platform architecture that would see Amazon Connect integrated with Salesforce Service Cloud to create a single, omnichannel cloud-based contact center environment with a low total cost of ownership (TCO). The end-to-end project, from initial workshops to final go-live, was delivered in just three months.

Related case studies

Ready to embrace a new era of automotive

Volkswagen Group Ireland now benefits from a fully integrated, fully digital, cloud-based omnichannel customer service environment empowered with a holistic customer 360-degree view. The new platform significantly improves the experience for dealers and customers contacting the company, and supports Volkswagen Group Ireland contact center agents in responding faster and in a more informed way to every inbound inquiry. Importantly, it has helped Volkswagen Group Ireland to achieve its business transformation goals by enabling ongoing, high-touch, service-based relationships with dealers and customers.

15%

of calls are now resolved through IVR self-service

8% 

reduction in average waiting time in the call queue

50%

improvement in back-office productivity