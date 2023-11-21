Volkswagen Group Ireland transforms CX with cloud

The challenge

Volkswagen Group, one of the world’s most recognizable automotive manufacturers, is undergoing a major multi-year business transformation to become a software-driven mobility provider. It’s a shift that requires a revamp of the way it manages relationships with its dealer network and end consumers.

As part of that transformation, Volkswagen Group Ireland is seeking to streamline and improve the way its 520,000 customers and dealers experience its contact center. A legacy, on-premises call center platform was undermining the customer experience (CX) for callers and agents alike. A modern, integrated, omnichannel platform was needed.