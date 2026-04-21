  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@28876154" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@70ea3796" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@7fba1a21" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@30724389" Investors
Case study
Automotive case study

Volkswagen Group Ireland transforms CX with cloud

A well-executed contact center transformation has resulted in an efficient, streamlined customer and agent experience, a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and increased back-office productivity.

At a glance

Industry
Automotive

Location
Ireland

Products and services
Micro Focus Data Protector

Challenge

Streamline the customer service experience by implementing a modernized omnichannel contact center based on Salesforce Service Cloud and Amazon Connect.

Success Highlights

  • 15% of calls are now resolved through IVR self-service
  • 8% reduction in average waiting time in the call queue
  • 50% improvement in back-office productivity

The challenge

Volkswagen Group is one of the world’s most recognizable automotive manufacturers, with multiple prestigious brands under its umbrella, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, CUPRA, SEAT, Škoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

It is undergoing a major multi-year business transformation to become a software-driven mobility provider, a shift that requires a revamp of the way it manages relationships with its dealer network and end consumers.

As part of that transformation, Volkswagen Group Ireland is seeking to streamline and improve the way dealers and customers experience its contact center. In Ireland, the legacy, on-premises call center platform was previously undermining the customer experience (CX) for callers and agents alike.

A customer service experience transformation

With the legacy platform, agents had to manually retrieve customer details before being able to help. Locating and analyzing call recordings was difficult, negatively impacting the ability to identify agent training needs. And a lack of contextual guidance during calls also meant agents were missing opportunities to deliver outstanding service. With the contact center being key to the overall experience of Volkswagen Group Ireland among its 520,000 customers and dealers, a modern, integrated, omnichannel platform was needed.

Our approach

The modernization project involved moving from the legacy platform to Salesforce Service Cloud Voice handled by Amazon Connect and full integration into the Salesforce agent desktop. Cognizant was selected to lead and deliver the project, based on our track record of successful Salesforce implementations and proven expertise in integrating multi-vendor environments.

Our first step was to hold workshops with contact center supervisors, operations leads and agents to understand the issues caused by the existing platform. Based on those findings, we developed streamlined call flows and a new platform architecture that would see Amazon Connect integrated with Salesforce Service Cloud to create a single, omnichannel cloud-based contact center environment with a low total cost of ownership (TCO).

Two people collaborate in a modern server room with multiple monitors

Smooth project delivery from start to finish

Designed, delivered and rolled out between October and January, the end-to-end project included:

  • End-user workshops to understand customer, agent and supervisor frustrations with the legacy contact center system
  • Recommendations for a new, cloud-based omnichannel customer experience (CX) platform for Volkswagen Group Ireland, based on Salesforce Service Cloud and Amazon Connect
  • Business case development to demonstrate the achievable TCO savings and return on investment (ROI) from the new platform
  • Design, development and implementation of the new platform, drawing on Cognizant technology expertise and strong relationships with Salesforce and Amazon Web Services
  • Design and implementation of improved call flows, including the inclusion, for the first time, of customer self-service capabilities in the interactive voice response (IVR) module of the platform
  • In-depth training sessions with supervisors and agents to demonstrate the capabilities of Salesforce Service Cloud, including the potential for AI-powered “best next action” guidance
  • Low-risk migration by first launching one Volkswagen brand, with all agents taking turns to gain experience in the new environment, and launching remaining brands one week later
  • Ongoing support from Cognizant with a focus on continuous improvement in business outcomes for Volkswagen Group Ireland

“The ability to get to the crux of the issue helped mitigate risks, ensure the right-skilled people were part of the project team and ensured that training was delivered alongside the implementation to realize the maximum potential of the solution.”

—Ian Treacy, Head of Customer Experience, Volkswagen Group Ireland

Business outcomes

After a successful implementation, Volkswagen Group Ireland gained a fully integrated, fully digital, cloud-based omnichannel customer service environment empowered with a holistic customer 360-degree view. The new platform significantly improves the experience for dealers and customers contacting the company, and it supports Volkswagen Group Ireland contact center agents in responding faster and in a more informed way to every inbound inquiry.

Measurable CX and productivity benefits from day one

The new customer service experience platform has delivered positive business outcomes for Volkswagen Group Ireland and its dealers and customers from day one of go-live, including:

  • Streamlined customer experience with every inbound communication handled in the Service Cloud agent desktop, improving agent productivity by 4.2% and ensuring a 360-degree view of the customer for every inquiry.
  • 15% of calls are contained in the IVR, thanks to new self-service capabilities that reduce agent transfers and enable callers to get rapid answers to common inquiries within the IVR.
  • 8% reduction in average queuing time, thanks to improved routing and new features such as callback, there is a significant reduction in call wait time.
  • 50% back-office productivity boost, as agents no longer have to toggle between applications to find customer details, and improved call flows automatically route callers to the right agent.
  • Lower TCO with an affordable, OpEx-based cloud platform eliminating the need for on-premises infrastructure, licenses and maintenance.
  • Data-driven insights to guide CX improvements using advanced analytics and reporting functionality to identify and address customer experience issues.
  • Potential for further improvements using powerful AI-powered capabilities of Salesforce Service Cloud, including real-time “best next action” guidance for agents during customer calls
A group of four professionals in an office, intently discussing a complex digital diagram on a large screen.

Ready to embrace a new era of automotive

Volkswagen Group Ireland is embracing a new era of automotive—one where manufacturers engage in ongoing, high-touch, service-based relationships with dealers and customers. The contact center experience is critical to the success of this new model, and Volkswagen Group Ireland is ideally placed to deliver exceptional service from an omnichannel cloud-based contact center. The new platform has reduced cost-to-serve and improved the agent experience with a modern, integrated desktop and 360-degree customer view.

About Volkswagen Group Ireland

Volkswagen Group Ireland (VWG Ireland), wholly owned by Volkswagen AG, is Ireland’s biggest automotive company with six leading brands—Volkswagen, Audi, ŠKODA, CUPRA, Seat and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles. As a National Sales Company, we work in partnership with nearly 130 franchise retailers across the Republic of Ireland. Volkswagen Group Ireland is the leading seller of battery electric vehicles in Ireland with a combined BEV market share of 34%. For more information, visit https://www.vwgcareers.ie/about

Related case studies

  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/case-studies
  • cognizant:industries/automotive