Volkswagen Group Ireland transforms CX with cloud

Volkswagen Group is one of the world’s most recognizable automotive manufacturers, with multiple prestigious brands under its umbrella, including Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, CUPRA, SEAT, Škoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

It is undergoing a major multi-year business transformation to become a software-driven mobility provider, a shift that requires a revamp of the way it manages relationships with its dealer network and end consumers.

As part of that transformation, Volkswagen Group Ireland is seeking to streamline and improve the way dealers and customers experience its contact center. In Ireland, the legacy, on-premises call center platform was previously undermining the customer experience (CX) for callers and agents alike.

A customer service experience transformation

With the legacy platform, agents had to manually retrieve customer details before being able to help. Locating and analyzing call recordings was difficult, negatively impacting the ability to identify agent training needs. And a lack of contextual guidance during calls also meant agents were missing opportunities to deliver outstanding service. With the contact center being key to the overall experience of Volkswagen Group Ireland among its 520,000 customers and dealers, a modern, integrated, omnichannel platform was needed.