Case study

The challenge

When the number of remote learners surged during the global pandemic, our client, a global learning company, found its aging contact-center technology couldn’t keep up with the calls from new customers.

The company sought to quickly replace its business units’ patchwork of contact center technologies and legacy architecture with a consistent, standardized CX. It also planned to implement a self-service channel to free up agents, who take 482,000 calls monthly, to handle more complex questions.

The learning company’s vision included migrating its on-premises contact center to the cloud and delivering modern, streamlined experiences for agents as well as the company’s customers and business leaders.

Our approach

Cognizant was chosen for our understanding of the company’s business model and technology landscape, our expertise in end-to-end digital CX transformation and our commitment to the goal of providing a seamless student experience.

To kick off the project, our consulting team partnered with the client to assess its complex as-is landscape. We collaborated closely to design the contact center’s processes, platforms and experiences, marrying the company’s global CX transformation strategy with local geo-specific requirements and solutions. We played a pivotal role in the requirements deep dive and the solution design and the contact center as a service (CCaaS) migration.

The contact center platforms were enabled with rich, out-of-the-box features, including agent routing and new digital channels such as voice and self-service. In addition, we integrated the CCaaS platforms with global Salesforce CRM and Observe.AI for advanced analytics and quality monitoring. We integrated Calabrio for workforce engagement, agent forecasting and scheduling. The migration occurred with no disruption to the company’s customer support and transitioned agents smoothly to the new work-from-anywhere model.

The learning company not only migrated 6,400 agents to the contact center platforms but also reduced infrastructure costs by 15%. Equally important, it elevated the experiences for customers, agents and business leaders. The company’s registered users now navigate streamlined, personalized journeys. Agents have the flexibility to work from anywhere and access a 360-degree view of the customer journey that lets them respond contextually to customer queries. Through the new business dashboard, leaders gain an intuitive view into real-time CX trends for more informed decision-making.

6,400

agents transitioned to cloud-based contact center platforms

15%

reduction in infrastructure cost

99.9%

platform uptime

5.78 million

calls a year handled smoothly by new system