The challenge

When the number of remote learners surged during the global pandemic, our client, a global learning company, found its aging contact-center technology couldn’t keep up with the calls from new customers.

The company sought to quickly replace its business units’ patchwork of contact center technologies and legacy architecture with a consistent, standardized CX. It also planned to implement a self-service channel to free up agents, who take 482,000 calls monthly, to handle more complex questions.

The learning company’s vision included migrating its on-premises contact center to the cloud and delivering modern, streamlined experiences for agents as well as the company’s customers and business leaders.