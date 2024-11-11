Leading bank scales customer service with cloud and AI

A leading US-based bank was using a legacy contact center platform that hindered its ability to expand and adapt to the current dynamic banking environment. The bank was incumbered by a high cost of ownership, maintenance and change management challenges, and inflexible scaling options.

The bank’s contact center handled 4.7 million calls per month on average during peak seasons when call volumes doubled from the usual 190,000 calls per day. The outdated system made it difficult to adopt new digital strategies that would support a comprehensive customer journey. Post-call analytical capabilities were also insufficient and this impacted decision-making and operational efficiency.

While most of the contact center platforms utilized AI, the IVR system had limited options and could not support a natural language-based solution, which the bank needed to enhance customer experience. The system didn’t use AI-driven features, or allow any operational challenges, and this made the premises-based operations expensive and inefficient compared to emerging cloud solutions. These constraints negatively impacted profitability, customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Score (NPS)—all factors that would ultimately increase customer churn.