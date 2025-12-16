Large media distributor transforms TV with AI

The challenge

Our client is a large media distributor, headquartered in United States with strong brand recognition around the world. Its business lines include genre-based programming packages, including sports and lifestyle content.

As streaming platforms redefined audience expectations, the company faced a critical inflection point. Outdated systems, slow delivery cycles and limited personalization capabilities made it difficult to compete with digital-native disruptors. Legacy infrastructure constrained innovation and prevented the launch of low-cost, personalized plans at scale. To stay competitive, the client needed to evolve from a satellite-reliant pay-TV provider into a modern hybrid premium-TV platform.

