  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@29f6a102" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@7b095903" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@2b2b78a2" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5ecdcd85" Investors
Case study
Media & entertainment case study

Large media distributor transforms TV with AI

Cognizant helped a legacy media company modernize its technology stack and customer experience using our Flowsource™ and Neuro® IT Operations platforms.

At a glance

Industry
Media & entertainment

Location
United States

Challenge
Modernize legacy infrastructure and compete with digital-native platforms

Products and services
Flowsource™, Neuro® IT Operations, CIAM, MFA, Storyblok

Success Highlights

  • $24M revenue increase
  • 35% IT spend reduction
  • 76% feature speed boost

The challenge

Our client is a large media distributor, headquartered in United States with strong brand recognition around the world. Its business lines include genre-based programming packages, including sports and lifestyle content.

As streaming platforms redefined audience expectations, the company faced a critical inflection point. Outdated systems, slow delivery cycles and limited personalization capabilities made it difficult to compete with digital-native disruptors. Legacy infrastructure constrained innovation and prevented the launch of low-cost, personalized plans at scale. To stay competitive, the client needed to evolve from a satellite-reliant pay-TV provider into a modern hybrid premium-TV platform.

To stay competitive, the client needed to evolve from a satellite-reliant pay-TV provider into a modern, hybrid, premium-TV platform.

Modernize legacy infrastructure and compete with digital-native platforms

Outdated infrastructure and fragmented delivery processes slowed innovation and responsiveness in a fast-evolving market. Rigid technology further constrained product development, making it difficult to meet rising consumer expectations. To regain its competitive edge, the client required a bold transformation, one that modernized its technology stack, accelerated innovation and delivered a seamless customer experience. 

Cognizant addressed these challenges through a structured, three-phase approach: enhancing process maturity, advancing platform capabilities with Flowsource and Neuro IT Operations and reimagining the customer experience.

Our approach

Cognizant led the client through a structured, three-phase transformation designed to rebuild its digital capabilities from the inside out:

  • Phase 1: Process maturity
    Cognizant codeveloped a six-dimension maturity model tailored to the client’s software development lifecycle. This model evaluated maturity across process efficiency, tooling, team capabilities, governance, agility and innovation. After piloting innovation within a key value stream, Cognizant scaled it across the organization, establishing a culture of continuous innovation and outcome-driven delivery.
  • Phase 2: Platform maturity with Flowsource and Neuro IT Operations
    Cognizant Flowsource enabled a unified developer experience and gen-AI-powered automation across roles. Cognizant Neuro IT Operations introduced observability, reliability engineering and intelligent automation, reducing failures and improving response times across the IT landscape. 
  • Phase 3: Experience Transformation
    Cognizant reimagined the customer experience by modernizing front-end interfaces, enabling BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) access and launching new personalization features like genre packs and real-time tech tracking.
A group of diverse individuals seated around a table, each using a laptop for collaborative work.

Business outcomes

The transformation delivered measurable business impact, including increased revenue, reduced IT spend and improved customer and developer experiences.

Revenue growth

  • $24M increase in annual revenue from premium plans
  • 1,100+ new subscribers via omnichannel cart

Cost savings and efficiency

  • $23M savings from fraud control measures
  • 35% reduction in total IT spend
  • 76% increase in digital feature speed
  • 16% gain in developer productivity

Operational improvements

  • Improved customer self-service capabilities with “Where’s My Technician” view
  • Streamlined agent support with knowledge-centered service
  • Reduced truck rolls (fewer technicians sent out in person)

Security enhancements

  • Upgraded authentication and fraud controls using CIAM (customer identity and access management), MFA (multi-factor authentication) and Keep Me Signed In

Content and experience innovation

  • CMS (content management system) migration to Storyblok for faster content delivery and improved UX
  • Positioned for new monetization initiatives
A family of four sitting on a couch, smiling and taking a selfie together with a smartphone.

Cognizant's strategic, phased transformation successfully repositioned the client as a competitive hybrid TV provider. Powered by our platforms, including Cognizant Flowsource and Neuro IT Operations, the initiative combined automation, observability and personalization to unlock new revenue channels and optimize operations. The modernization of legacy infrastructure delivered undeniable ROI: a $24M revenue increase, 35% reduction in IT spend and a 76% boost in digital feature speed. The next phase will now focus on expanding monetization opportunities and deepening customer insights to fuel continuous innovation.

Related case studies

  • /content/cognizant-dot-com/us/en/case-studies
  • cognizant:industries/media---entertainment