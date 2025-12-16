Large media distributor transforms TV with AI

Case study
At a glance
Industry
Media & entertainment
Location
United States
Challenge
Modernize legacy infrastructure and compete with digital-native platforms
Products and services
Flowsource™, Neuro® IT Operations, CIAM, MFA, Storyblok
Success Highlights
- $24M revenue increase
- 35% IT spend reduction
- 76% feature speed boost
Our approach
Cognizant led the client through a structured, three-phase transformation designed to rebuild its digital capabilities from the inside out:
- Phase 1: Process maturity
Cognizant codeveloped a six-dimension maturity model tailored to the client’s software development lifecycle. This model evaluated maturity across process efficiency, tooling, team capabilities, governance, agility and innovation. After piloting innovation within a key value stream, Cognizant scaled it across the organization, establishing a culture of continuous innovation and outcome-driven delivery.
- Phase 2: Platform maturity with Flowsource and Neuro IT Operations
Cognizant Flowsource enabled a unified developer experience and gen-AI-powered automation across roles. Cognizant Neuro IT Operations introduced observability, reliability engineering and intelligent automation, reducing failures and improving response times across the IT landscape.
- Phase 3: Experience Transformation
Cognizant reimagined the customer experience by modernizing front-end interfaces, enabling BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) access and launching new personalization features like genre packs and real-time tech tracking.
Business outcomes
The transformation delivered measurable business impact, including increased revenue, reduced IT spend and improved customer and developer experiences.
Revenue growth
- $24M increase in annual revenue from premium plans
- 1,100+ new subscribers via omnichannel cart
Cost savings and efficiency
- $23M savings from fraud control measures
- 35% reduction in total IT spend
- 76% increase in digital feature speed
- 16% gain in developer productivity
Operational improvements
- Improved customer self-service capabilities with “Where’s My Technician” view
- Streamlined agent support with knowledge-centered service
- Reduced truck rolls (fewer technicians sent out in person)
Security enhancements
- Upgraded authentication and fraud controls using CIAM (customer identity and access management), MFA (multi-factor authentication) and Keep Me Signed In
Content and experience innovation
- CMS (content management system) migration to Storyblok for faster content delivery and improved UX
- Positioned for new monetization initiatives