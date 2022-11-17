Skip to main content Skip to footer
Enable compliant system maintenance and leverage our 2,000+ engineers with OT and lab informatics expertise, operating in 100+ facilities worldwide.

Establish, maintain and enhance system health

We deliver a comprehensive range of site services, encompassing automation, IT for OT, manufacturing execution systems (MES), digital, quality control, development lab systems and OT cybersecurity. Our tailored solutions handle all manufacturing support requirements, whether onsite or offsite.
Our 24/7 IT services provide engineering support for incident triage and resolution. We assure quality through our system management within the factory gates, offering remote assistance and high-quality multiplatform support.
We provide versatile workforce solutions, allowing clients to leverage our engineering expertise and project management. Our computer system validation services ensure rigorous testing, validation and uncompromised quality assurance.
Guarantee the validated state and reliability of GMP manufacturing and lab systems. Continuously improve with our assistance in handling nonconformance, CAPA and change processes.

Experience top-tier, multiplatform engineering support across automation, MES, digital, data and lab IT systems. Our 24/7 remote service offers incident triage, functional escalation and swift resolution.

Utilize certified AVEVA PI consultants and technical SMEs across OT solutions like Emerson’s DeltaV, Werum PAS-X and QC Lab systems such as LabWare LIMS and Empower.

Our approach to CSV prioritizes QA, patient and product safety and data integrity. We offer CSV as a standalone service or component, with options for onsite or remote services.

We offer customized technology training via mixed and AR/VR platforms. Choose from instructor-led sessions or self-paced e-learning platforms. We help make learning accessible, engaging and tailored to your needs.

Get proactive and reactive AVEVA PI consulting and support tailored to your needs. We perform audit trail reports, routine health checks and release management, providing clear value mapping.

Learn more
Learn more
Thought leadership

IT-OT convergence, advanced analytics and AI, powered by a "connected by intent" mindset

Explore how these technologies are driving evolution, productivity and business transformation in the biopharma sector.

Read more
Enhancing data infrastructure in manufacturing with process analytical technologies (PAT)

Using PAT data effectively in manufacturing provides real-time operational insights for better control, higher yields, purity and shorter cycle times.

Read more
How digital twin technology can benefit life sciences manufacturing

Digital twin technology offers life sciences manufacturers a promising solution to streamline processes and improve data quality and integrity. Read our blog to find out more.

Read more
Whitepapers

Industry 4.0

Revolutionizing life sciences manufacturing through connected systems and data

OT Cyber Security

Ensuring business resiliency in life sciences manufacturing 4.0

Streamlining Computer System Validation (CSV)

A risk-based approach for life sciences manufacturing and labs

Data Egress—Connecting the Cloud

Unlocking advanced analytics for the life sciences industry

