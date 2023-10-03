Manufacturers must innovate despite uncertainty

The manufacturing sector has been grappling with a prolonged recession, buffeted by geopolitical and economic headwinds. Unfortunately, this atmosphere of uncertainty shows no signs of abating as we move further into 2023.

The causes of this recession are multifaceted and deeply entrenched, exerting pressure on manufacturers' top and bottom lines. Input costs, including energy and commodities, remain high and continue to face potential disruptions, albeit at reduced levels from the historic highs witnessed in 2022. Supply chains offer fresh woes; shattered by the impacts of war and the ongoing pandemic, they remain fragile and susceptible to political volatility in Europe and Asia. Meanwhile, businesses and consumers are adapting to an inflationary world, resulting in weak demand across end markets.

Undoubtedly, it is a sombre picture. In such an unforgiving environment, the immediate task at hand for manufacturers is to gain control over costs and safeguard profit margins. However, weathering the storm is insufficient in today's fast-paced world—manufacturers must also keep a keen eye on emerging revenue opportunities.

Embracing new models and streams

The reality is that manufacturers must innovate to address economic uncertainty. To begin, they should reassess and fine-tune their business models to ensure they are adaptable in the present and future. Key questions include: "Which aspects of our current model present insurmountable challenges?" and "Where can we build upon our success stories?"

Consider the case of Sealed Air, a renowned packaging company known for its iconic Bubble Wrap. Traditionally, the company focused on selling packaging as a product on an order-to-stock model. However, as markets evolve, a product-only approach runs the risk of commoditization.

Consequently, Sealed Air shifted its focus towards becoming a solution provider, developing offerings that address broader packaging challenges for customers, such as incorporating package design into services and working closely with customers to integrate their capabilities directly into supply chains. As the industry continues to evolve, Sealed Air is working to lease and sell the underlying packaging equipment to customers, leveraging their expertise and knowledge to deliver the best equipment and technology. As the world around them has changed, so too have their offerings.

Drawing inspiration from other sectors that offer customers greater financial flexibility can also provide inspiration. Servitization is a growing part of a wide range of industries (most notably the IT and tech services space), but is still emerging in the manufacturing sector. Nevertheless, opportunities abound. For instance, auto manufacturers can adopt a product-as-a-service model instead of forcing customers to purchase vehicles outright. Although such strategies may present challenges for traditional manufacturers and require significant operational and financial engineering, they are increasingly becoming commonplace. John Deere, for example, leases commercial mowers to customers on a pay-per-use basis calculated according to projected machine usage hours.

Another avenue is the release of premium services after sale, such as Tesla's acceleration boost for its Model 3, accessible as an over-the-air software upgrade—or Ford's premium subscription hands-free service.

In practice, embarking on a servitization journey is a long process for many companies. Initially, they must enhance their after-market capabilities and drive service transformation. This involves leveraging data to ensure products are consistently operational and deliver the desired outcomes, for instance, by building software solutions that enable consumers to remotely activate the air conditioning in their cars before entering them. Many original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are missing out on this space.

Indeed, as seen in Figure 1, the majority of manufacturers remain constrained by traditional business models—such as one-off payment of leasing—with some finally moving into service contract models that open up new revenue streams. Few have unlocked more evolved models, such as output-based models where customers only pay for the results generated by the machine or product. In short, there are a plethora of transformative models available to manufacturers.