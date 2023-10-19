Three ways gen AI is already changing manufacturing

As manufacturers explore the best use of generative AI for their business, many find themselves confronting an information problem. Namely, there’s too much of it, it’s often vague, and it often seems more like cheerleading than actionable advice.

Amid all the noise, the overarching message is loud and clear: Generative AI will change everything, so get going pronto.

We agree generative AI can unlock massive business value for manufacturers across every aspect of the business, from R&D to the supply chain to the employee and partner experience. Moreover, it is important for manufacturers to act ASAP, if they haven’t already. Even a relatively small-scale initiative will help create a framework for the leadership, governance and processes that must be in place as gen AI matures and expands.

But the key to acting both quickly and effectively lies in getting past vague information and drawing an accurate and rational picture of how generative AI could best be used.