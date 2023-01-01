The challenge

A large U.S.-based wealth management company was under pressure to reduce its contact center operating costs. Its existing operations had agents spending much of their day focused on responding to high frequency, low complexity requests, which was a drain on employee productivity and morale.

In addition to the cost pressure, the financial services industry was also undergoing a shift in customer expectations. Customers now expect to have answers to their questions quickly and efficiently online—avoiding a phone call whenever possible.