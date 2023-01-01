The challenge

Saint-Gobain Abrasives is the world's leading manufacturer of abrasives for shaping and surface-finishing a wide range of materials. The company has a proven history of product, R&D and engineering quality, and its leadership wanted its customer-facing EMEA teams to have equally high-quality tools to support business development and sales growth.

Growth through acquisition had left Saint-Gobain Abrasives without a standard CRM system in EMEA. Its North American operation had standardized Salesforce with great success—a result that its EMEA leadership was keen to replicate. The project would require a custom Salesforce implementation for 25 countries, involving new sales processes as well as new software. Saint-Gobain Abrasives needed an experienced Salesforce partner to manage this major change program.