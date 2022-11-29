Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@4a3a8a12" Careers
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@23962a3f" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@5489d4b3" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@497af6ba" Investors
Cloud Security at Scale

Empower your business with a secure infrastructure

Cloud and infrastructure security has become a critical focus, driven by the increasing sophistication of cyber threats and the growing reliance on interconnected systems. Organizations need to leverage cloud-native tools and advanced architectures to protect complex, distributed environments. As a result, investing in scalable, risk-resilient and centralized solutions has become imperative.

Together, Cognizant and AWS deliver end-to-end security solutions that combine deep domain and industry expertise with a future-focused approach encompassing advisory, transformation and managed services.

AWS-powered resilient security

Cognizant’s Cloud Security practice area is both stand-alone and complemented by our other security practice areas, including identity and access management, threat and vulnerability management, data security, application security and GRC.

Manage vulnerabilities across full stack legacy and DevSecOps models

  • Vulnerability management design and build
  • Threat intelligence platform development
  • Application security design and build
  • Integrated vulnerability management-as-a-service
  • Penetration testing
  • Platform integration

Migrate to smarter identity access solutions

  • Secure identity solutions
  • Identity and access management design and build
  • Digital identity configuration and integration
  • Privileged access management-as-a-service
  • Consumer identity-as-a-service
  • Managed identity-as-a-service
  • Managed user and entity behavior anomaly detection (UEBA)  

Protect your data and ensure confidentiality

  • Data discovery and classification
  • Data protection and privacy
  • Data security design and build
  • Tool set optimization
  • Managed data security
  • Managed data loss prevention
  • Managed encryption and tokenization

Identify risk, automate tools and establish policies to maintain compliance

  • GRC tools configuration and integration
  • GRC automation design and build
  • GRC-as-a-service
  • Managed GRC automation
  • Managed GRC monitoring and reporting
  • Managed GRC analytics