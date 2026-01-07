Skip to main content Skip to footer
Leader in Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025
Cognizant ranked amongst Top 3 Leaders in Everest Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, reaffirming our commitment to driving innovation and transformation in the global payments ecosystem.

As the payments industry undergoes rapid modernization—driven by ISO 20022 migration, real-time and cross-border payments, and the rise of digital assets. Cognizant stands out for its ability to deliver end-to-end modernization programs that go beyond compliance to unlock data monetization and business value. Client chooses Cognizant for the proven expertise in strategic consulting-led engagement and transformation, Innovation, Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships, and Investments in AI-enabled engineering and automation to enhance resilience and speed-to-market.

Cognizant has strengthened its position in payments IT services by enabling enterprises navigate modernization across real-time, cross-border, and digital payment environments, Pranati Dave, Vice President, Everest Group.

"Clients value its consulting-led engagement model and strong domain expertise, while its broad partnerships with leading payment technology providers and hyperscalers enhance its ability to support large-scale transformation programs. Cognizant’s investments in innovation labs, AI studios, and market-shaping thought leadership have further reinforced its momentum, contributing to its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”

