Leader in Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025, reaffirming our commitment to driving innovation and transformation in the global payments ecosystem.

As the payments industry undergoes rapid modernization—driven by ISO 20022 migration, real-time and cross-border payments, and the rise of digital assets. Cognizant stands out for its ability to deliver end-to-end modernization programs that go beyond compliance to unlock data monetization and business value. Client chooses Cognizant for the proven expertise in strategic consulting-led engagement and transformation, Innovation, Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships, and Investments in AI-enabled engineering and automation to enhance resilience and speed-to-market.