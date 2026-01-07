Leader in Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

Cognizant has strengthened its position in payments IT services by enabling enterprises navigate modernization across real-time, cross-border, and digital payment environments, Pranati Dave, Vice President, Everest Group.
"Clients value its consulting-led engagement model and strong domain expertise, while its broad partnerships with leading payment technology providers and hyperscalers enhance its ability to support large-scale transformation programs. Cognizant’s investments in innovation labs, AI studios, and market-shaping thought leadership have further reinforced its momentum, contributing to its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s Payments IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025.”