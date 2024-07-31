Our research shows deep neural networks aid clinical trials

To leverage our forecasting technology in the real world, our team developed a use case to help accelerate cancer detection using chest X-rays to train a convolutional neural network (CNN)—a deep learning technique that is particularly well-suited for image and visual data processing.

As a first step, we collected a robust data set of chest X-ray images, each of which was labeled normal, pneumonia, or COVID-19. Next, we conducted data preprocessing, which consisted of resizing and normalizing the images to ensure uniformity and suitability for the CNN model.

The team then selected a CNN model architecture that would support image classification, which in this case was Visual Geometry Group (VGG). A VGG is a type of CNN developed by the Visual Geometry Group at the University of Oxford that offers a relatively simple and effective way to perform image recognition.

In the next phase of the program, our team set about training the model. As part of this process, the preprocessed images were fed into the CNN. This allowed the network to learn and identify features specific to each category (normal, pneumonia, COVID-19) through multiple layers of convolutions and pooling.

Following training, the model underwent validation and testing using a separate dataset to fine-tune parameters and prevent overfitting. This step was crucial for evaluating the model's accuracy on new, unseen images.

With validation complete, the trained CNN model was ready for use. With oversight by our team, it was used to classify new chest X-ray images according to the three specified categories based on the patterns it had learned, accurately categorizing 89% of images.

By leveraging deep learning techniques to automate the review and classification of X-ray images, this CNN enabled faster and more accurate diagnoses compared to conventional methods. This saved valuable time in initiating treatments and improving health outcomes.