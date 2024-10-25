Quantifying generative AI’s impact on commercial life sciences

Life sciences leaders are eager to leverage generative AI in commercial functions, including sales and marketing. Their challenge? Identifying, prioritizing and connecting the use cases that will drive the most value and ROI for the organization and the people it serves.

One way life sciences firms can identify high-impact commercial use cases is by exploring options through the lens of time as a product—the idea being that use cases that save time and resources are easier to quantify and make a clearer business case, laying the foundation for broader transformation and scale.

High-value commercial generative AI use cases

Let’s highlight four use cases that exemplify this time-as-a-product concept and explore how they can be connected to maximize value for life sciences organizations.

1. Localizing marketing materials

Content generation is one of the most common use cases for generative AI. Take, for example, Pfizer’s Charlie, a generative AI platform introduced earlier this year to help the company’s marketing team overhaul its content supply chain.

Charlie can assist in all aspects of content creation and editing, as well as fact-checking and legal reviews. The platform can also help personalize campaign elements by altering ad headlines, communication copy, and other asset details based on recipients’ needs, preferences, situation and experience.

One of the major areas of opportunity we see for similar tools is in localizing content for different markets. This could include translating copy or making materials more culturally relevant through optimal imagery and design choices.

Traditionally, these localization efforts have been largely manual, requiring significant time and resources. With the help of generative AI, life sciences commercial teams can feed marketing materials into a global template and, within minutes, convert these assets into ads appropriate for local consumption in virtually any market. In our experience, using generative AI in this way can help increase productivity by approximately 30% and reduce agency and marketing operations spend by 40%.

2. Enhancing call center operations and customer support

At the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Paul Hudson, the CEO of French pharma firm Sanofi, discussed how the company rolled out AI-enabled tools to 11,000 employees. He framed the decision to equip people with intelligent solutions as a way to accelerate “the journey to more meaningful work,” adding that people “don't want to do PowerPoint, they want to be weaponized and amplified.”

Augmenting and enhancing human workers is precisely the role I believe generative AI should play within the customer support function.

For example, life sciences companies can use AI and generative AI to act as a service agent companion, providing real-time prompts and scripts to help agents manage requests and provide consistent, complete and accurate answers to complex questions based on the company’s knowledge repositories. These tools can also monitor caller sentiment to adjust responses in real time based on their tone of voice and word choice.

Huge gains are to be made by companies that leverage generative AI across call center operations and customer support channels, whether as a companion tool or self-service channel. In working with our clients, we often report sizable increases among key metrics, including quality of life, customer effort score, and trust factor, when life sciences firms integrate intelligent tools within service workflows.