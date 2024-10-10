State and regional healthcare plans can use tech to stay competitive

“Megahealth” organizations with national footprints are buying medical groups, clinics, home health agencies and more so they can offer services across the continuum of care. These organizations promise better experiences and greater value through economies of scale.

As you would expect, these heavyweight competitors, when combined with compliance challenges and population trends, create a difficult business climate for smaller and medium-sized plans. Size matters in the healthcare payer business. Big health plans have larger financial cushions for managing riskier populations and launching new lines of business.

Nonetheless, there is a path to success for single-state and regional plans; they can still improve member retention and attract new business, with the aid of modern technology. The key is to zero in on the quality of the member experience through innovative engagement techniques, well-managed costs, high-quality care and satisfactory outcomes. These plans can build on their investments in interoperability and other regulations to develop new products and capabilities that meet needs in their local markets and support them with digital consumer-grade service.

Here we’ll look at key industry trends and ways smaller and single-state payers can respond to them. Then we’ll zoom in on the customer experience, which is where relatively small players can excel.

Go on offense to respond to key trends

While small and regional plans lack the financial might of national competitors, they can nevertheless make use of the same modern technology through “as a service” models. Cloud-based services effectively deliver capabilities that will help smaller plans find opportunities in the following trends.

Trend 1: Demographic shifts. Many members born between 1960 and 1964 will soon be eligible for Medicare coverage. Slightly more than half of today’s 67.2 million Medicare recipients have enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans, according to monthly federal statistics. That trend is projected to continue, although some large plans have reported thinner margins from MA business as members use services more heavily than anticipated. Still, many healthcare systems are launching MA plans, effectively becoming “payviders” that blend healthcare services and health coverage.

How to respond: For payviders to succeed, they must deliver on the promise of a friction-free experience across their continuum of care. Effective partnerships and enhanced collaboration with providers are the keys to small and medium-sized plans’ success as payviders. The member-patient should perceive the service as coming from a single entity.

And that’s the payvider’s innate advantage: a cohort of its plan members are also the organization’s patients, so more premium revenue stays within the organization. Payvider MA plans can also earn bonuses for quality. Closing care gaps, improving outcomes and increasing member satisfaction requires tight data integration and building a comprehensive view of patient-members.

To those ends, we helped a regional West Coast plan create a virtual 360-degree view of its members that makes clinical and claims data available in the same portal. This gives members a more useful self-service option and greater transparency into their health spending.

Trend 2: Member moves. Members are always shifting in and out of lines of business—from commercial coverage to exchange coverage, from commercial to Medicare, from Medicaid to exchange plans, from self-pay to Medicaid, etc.

How to respond: Payers can reduce member attrition by using analytics to monitor plan performance and member satisfaction. Analytical insights can inform “predict and prevent” strategies, such as identifying and reaching out to members nearing retirement age or developing a strategic response to a local increase in unemployment. Plans may need to diversify their lines of business so existing members have health coverage choices appropriate to their life stages.

Regional and single-state plans should have a strong sense of their local populations’ health needs; using these edges, they must develop hyperlocal networks and offerings to meet those needs. Products and services could address prevalent chronic conditions or a specific demographic. This local expertise can help plans compete effectively for states’ managed Medicaid contracts. Plans can also build stronger relationships with local and regional employers, creating programs specific to their employee base and helping them contain healthcare costs.

Trend 3: Vertical integration of the giants. Deep-pocketed healthcare organizations with national reach are vertically integrating. These Fortune 50 companies are building networks that span most of the continuum of care. By acquiring primary care practices, they control the traditional gateway into care and can funnel member-patients into their broad networks, promising a seamless experience and higher quality and value.

How to respond: Single-state, small and regional health plans can pursue virtual vertical integration strategies of their own. Instead of owning practices, they can form close partnerships with the dominant healthcare system or systems in their state or region. It’s critical for plans to partner with a healthcare system or ecosystem of providers that can meet comprehensive member care needs, some of which may be overlooked by larger plans.

Plans also can make it easy for members to manage and contain their prescription drug costs by working with alternatives to traditional pharmacy benefit managers, such as Cost Plus Pharmacy and Amazon. Fluid data flows and integration will be critical for coordinating care and services to ensure members have a unified experience across the virtual organization.

