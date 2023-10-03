Say goodbye to the checkout line

With a single click, you’ve purchased concert tickets. Another click, and you’ve booked a rideshare to the venue. On the way home, you’ll grab dinner via a delivery app. Our digital world has conditioned us to expect near-instant transactions.

Yet in physical stores, that final click—the one at checkout—remains a friction-filled experience full of long lines, cashier errors, unreliable self-checkouts and other delays. This stark contrast between digital convenience and in-store frustration has made it obvious retailers need to evolve.

Once seen as a futuristic concept, checkout-free retail is approaching its breakout moment. From convenience stores to apparel shops, retailers across categories are piloting checkout-free technology. Industry analysts predict the number of stores leveraging this technology will swell from just 250 globally in 2021 to more than 12,000 by the end of 2027. Customers have also shown strong interest, with 70% of smartphone users in one UK survey indicating they would likely use this type of automated shopping experience.

What’s essential for retailers to understand is that this innovation extends far beyond just removing long lines.