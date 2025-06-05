Buying health insurance products and services can leave the average consumer feeling overwhelmed and ill-informed. Most people would happily say goodbye to reviewing and reselecting plans each year, investigating coverage options and experiencing the unwelcome surprise of out-of-pocket fees and claims denials.

AI could go a long way toward reducing those frustrations and complexities. Increasingly sophisticated consumer AI tools could help curate insurance plan options, identify coverage gaps and streamline communication between health providers and payers.

However, the growing use of consumer AI poses a distinct challenge for health insurers aiming to engage customers on their terms and capitalize wisely on the opportunity. This comes at a time when the use of AI in health insurance has, in some cases, raised questions for consumers about the decisions made in insurance claims and beyond. Health insurers need to determine which individuals are most (and least) inclined to use AI, the preferred tools and the exact points where AI integration would be most suitable.

Our recent research uncovered some surprising answers to those questions. Using data from our consumer AI study, we developed the AI Inclination Index (AII), which quantifies consumers’ propensity to use AI (see explainer box below). While the AII reveals that consumers are slightly less inclined to use AI in health insurance than in other industries (see Figure 1), that broad finding masks important variations.

Consumer attitudes toward AI differ significantly depending on whether they’re learning about, buying or using products and services and which of the four health insurance product categories they are in. While the US market typically encompasses health, pharmacy, long-term care and areas such as dental and vision, our research focused on the four categories listed below:

Health insurance plans

Prescription drugs

Health monitoring (wearables, in-home monitoring)

Health services

The AI Inclination Index

To quantify consumers' propensity to adopt AI-driven technology features throughout the consumer journey, we developed the AI Inclination Index. The index was calculated using three measures from our New Minds, New Markets survey data.