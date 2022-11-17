AI-driven dispute resolution for seamless customer experience
Disputes management as a service (DMaaS) is an AI-powered business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) solution for mid-market banks. Built on the ServiceNow platform and powered by Cognizant’s domain and operational expertise, DMaaS delivers end-to-end automation.
Key features:
- Disputes management platform, covering chargebacks, claims, reconciliation and reporting
- Seamless integration with global payment networks, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and others
- AI-driven workflows using agentic AI and generative AI (gen AI), reducing manual processing
- A single-experience layer to automate and orchestrate dispute resolution
- Omnichannel intake through web, mobile, chatbot and IVR
- Integrated compliance frameworks aligned with Reg II and industry mandates
- Event-driven architecture and real-time notifications for faster case resolution