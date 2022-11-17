Skip to main content Skip to footer
Disputes Management as a Service
AI-driven dispute resolution for seamless customer experience

Disputes management as a service (DMaaS) is an AI-powered business-process-as-a-service (BPaaS) solution for mid-market banks. Built on the ServiceNow platform and powered by Cognizant’s domain and operational expertise, DMaaS delivers end-to-end automation.

Key features:

  • Disputes management platform, covering chargebacks, claims, reconciliation and reporting
  • Seamless integration with global payment networks, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and others
  • AI-driven workflows using agentic AI and generative AI (gen AI), reducing manual processing
  • A single-experience layer to automate and orchestrate dispute resolution
  • Omnichannel intake through web, mobile, chatbot and IVR
  • Integrated compliance frameworks aligned with Reg II and industry mandates
  • Event-driven architecture and real-time notifications for faster case resolution
Disputes management platform capabilities

Provides a comprehensive platform for dispute handling, including case intake, small-dollar write-offs, multichannel intake, chargeback processing (Visa/Mastercard), API integrations and gen AI-powered case summarization.

Implementation of self-service and assisted IVR journeys

Enables customer-friendly dispute resolution via web/mobile self-service, orchestrated IVR call flows, chatbot journeys and streamlined customer communications to enhance engagement and reduce resolution time.

Disputes operations

Covers managed services for disputes operations, including location-based operating models and full claims lifecycle: intake, investigation, provisional credit, representments, arbitration and reconciliation.

Experience the power of AI-powered dispute management BPaaS solution

The disputes management BPaaS solution from ServiceNow and Cognizant enhances operational efficiency, compliance and customer satisfaction for mid-market banks. Let’s look at a use case.

End-to-end disputes resolution framework

We define the most effective modernization roadmap for your needs while integrating technology, analytics and managed services—to optimize compliance, reduce costs and elevate customer experiences.

Take the first step

Serving customers by looking forward as well as back is a big promise, but the power of today’s new digital capabilities in banking BPO services is vast and growing.

Let’s talk about how digital can work for your business.